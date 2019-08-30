Construction of an elevator and stairs to reconnect Bellepoint with downtown via the Wilkinson Boulevard pedestrian overpass has begun and officials say the “bridge to nowhere” — as some folks termed it — will open in the fall.
The bridge is located near River View Park and has an entrance on the sidewalk of the West Connector Bridge that previously linked to the Capital Plaza Tower complex. It has been closed for roughly two years.
CRM/DW Wilburn, the contractor for The Mayo-Underwood Building, is also working on the pedestrian bridge project, said Finance and Administration Cabinet spokeswoman Pamela Trautner.
The new connecting point will include an elevator and stairs to link the pedestrian overpass to ground level and make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which maintains it must be available to all 24/7.
“Work continues on the elevator and stairs,” Trautner told The State Journal on Friday.
However, the overpass will not be accessible until the entire area — including new state office building — is no longer an active construction zone.
“At this point, the building should be completed in the fall timeframe,” she added.
Trautner said the cost to build the elevator and stairs was incorporated into the contractor’s total cost.