William “Bill” Amey Jr. was found in Benson Creek Sunday morning, roughly 400 yards downstream from where his overturned 1985 Chevy Blazer was located. He had left home early Saturday morning to go to work.
Amey worked for ISS Facility Services and helped clean the Capitol Annex.
Amey was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His daughter, Katrina Amey Bailey, remembered how he loved his family.
“He enjoyed making people laugh and being around his family, but also enjoyed his solitary time,” she said. “He loved to talk about how proud he was of his children and grandchildren, whether it was his kid got a new job, aced a class, or his grandchildren excelling in sports.”
Bailey told The State Journal how, although he was not a trained mechanic, he taught her how to work on cars as a teenager.
“We replaced a transmission, alternator, starter, brake pads and rotors, as well as changing the oil,” she said. “He actually built a 1970 and a 1/2 Chevy Camaro when I was a baby.”
In November 2020, Bill and his wife, Christena, lost their daughter, Kristara Bell Amey after a short illness.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson proclaimed Nov. 16, 2021, as Kristara’s Day. Brittany Campbell, who founded the minority woman-led nonprofit Strengthening Transformations Inc. after being inspired by Kristara and her struggles with addiction, urged Wilkerson and the city to commemorate Kristara.
Bailey said Amey was proud of his daughter’s commemoration.
“I believe he felt honored,” she added.
In addition to working on cars, Amey loved to cook. While his cooking was delicious, Bailey said you sometimes had to wait a little bit to dig in.
“If he was making dinner and you were invited, if dinner was supposed to start at 5, you pretty much knew that you would not be eating until 7 or later. I used to joke with Dad about his slowness in the kitchen and he would say, ‘When I'm cooking, everything has to be perfect!’ He would take his time prepping each ingredient with meticulous precision.”
One of his specialties were hot hats, which Bailey described as homemade Hot Pockets. He would often make multiple kinds, depending on what his audience wanted.
“He would make them to the tastes of each person. Roast beef with provolone, peppers and onions, or pizza with pepperoni with mozzarella, pizza sauce and veggies,” she said. “My favorite was the ham and pineapple with Swiss, mushrooms and onions. He introduced me to ham and pineapple pizza when I was a kid at his favorite pizza place in Reno, Nevada. I have been a fan ever since.”
Laura Goins, who worked with Amey, said the two of them would exchange recipes when they would run into each other.
“We shared recipes and I brought him tomatoes and herbs from my kitchen garden.”
Goins also spoke of how devoted he was to his wife and family, and it shows in how Bailey shared how he reacted to important milestones in his children’s lives, such as marriages and births.
“He walked me down the aisle, holding my hand so tight, with a beautiful smile spread across his face. The smile he had when he held each of his grandbabies for the first time, it is a memory that I will cherish as well.”
Funeral arrangements are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory.
