Though Franklin County Democrat Teresa Barton carried her home county, her bid for the 20th District Kentucky Senate seat came up short. 

In Tuesday’s general election, Republican Gex “Jay” Williams totaled 22,166 votes (56%) to Barton’s 17,206 (44%). 

Gex 'Jay' Williams

