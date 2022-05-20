A new state Senator will represent the recently created 20th District and a local mayor will face off against the incumbent in the 56th House District.
On Tuesday, Gex “Jay” Williams held off three Republican challengers to punch his ticket for the November general election where he will take on Franklin County native Teresa Barton, a Democrat who ran unopposed in the primary election, for the 20th District Senate seat.
Williams claimed a decisive victory in the GOP primary with 42.2% (3,325) of the vote over runnerup Phyllis Sparks with 23.3% (1,832), Calen Studler with 18.4% (1,452) and Mike Templeman with 1,261 (16%). Contender Aaron Reed unofficially withdrew from the race.
Despite placing third, Studler, a local who works in real estate, was the top vote-getter in Franklin County by 123 votes over Williams, 979 (32.18%) to 856 (28.14%).
This isn’t Williams’ first rodeo. In the 1990s, he was part of what he called, “the ‘Coup,’ which gave Republicans effective control of the Senate for the first time ever, despite the fact we were the minority party at that time.”
He served eight years in the Senate and got to know a lot of people in Franklin County, whose support he said helped him win the primary.
Williams, who resides in Verona, has worked as a software developer, marketer and IT consultant and is endorsed by fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, Family Foundation Founder Kent Ostrander, Northern Kentucky Right to Life and Kentucky Right to Life.
After the votes were tallied, he thanked his fellow Republicans who ran in the primary.
“The Republican Party is coming on very strong and as hard as it is, it’s primaries like this that build the party. I’m looking forward to representing them and representing Franklin County,” he said.
“I’m really looking forward to Franklin being able to have someone in the majority party that can work hard for the city and the county here.”
Though she didn’t face opposition in the primary election, Barton, a senior account executive in the energy efficiency industry, is no stranger to elections having previously served as both Franklin County judge-executive and deputy judge-executive.
She has been hitting the campaign trail hard and has visited every county to get her name out there.
“There’s never time off — not between now and Nov. 8,” she explained. “You work hard every day. You go to bed knowing that you did the best you could each day.”
Franklin County had previously been a part of the 7th Senate District, which included Franklin, Anderson, Owen, Gallatin and Woodford counties. Republican Senator Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, was elected to serve the district in 2020.
However, following this year’s redistricting, Franklin County is now a part of the 20th Senate District, which now includes Franklin, Owen, Carroll, Gallatin and portions of Boone and Kenton counties.
56th House District
Grayson Vandegrift soundly defeated fellow candidate Ben Nolan to emerge as the Democrat nominee in the 56th District House race.
Vandegrift, who is currently serving his second term as mayor of Midway, tallied 65.2% (3,005) of the vote compared to Nolan’s 34.8% (1,604).
Despite his large margin of victory in the district, Vandegrift did not win in Franklin County. Nolan won by more than 100 votes, claiming 53.76% (751) to Vandegrift’s 46.25% (646).
Vandegrift, who has also been a small business owner, council member and a leader in local civic organizations, will face Republican incumbent Daniel Fister in the general election.
However, he was quick to point out that November’s race won’t be about red versus blue, but rather his vision for the district and record of accomplishments in the local community.
“I have a broad coalition of supporters and that reflects that my campaign is about serving the families of the 56th District and the Commonwealth,” Vandegrift stated.
“It may feel at times like the things you want to see happen are no closer than they were two years ago, but together we can accomplish anything. I know because I’ve seen it done, and I’ve been a part of it.”
Fister, who served on the House Committees for Agriculture, Small Business and Tourism, noted that he has used his position in the Republican “supermajority” to serve Franklin County and represent his constituents.
“I have kept my promises to stand up for human life, our police and the people of my district regardless of their political party,” he said when asked about a second term.
“But there is much more work to be done, to help me keep Franklin County at the ‘table.’”
U.S. Senate
Democrat Charles Booker and GOP incumbent Rand Paul posted landslide wins in the U.S. Senate primary.
Booker, who is attempting to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992, handedly took down the field statewide.
In Franklin County, he amassed 75.31% (6,218) of the vote to Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.’s 10.3% (850), John Merrill’s 8.54% (705) and Ruth Gao’s 5.85% (483).
A former state lawmaker, Booker fully embraced a progressive agenda that includes support for sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.
“We’re actually going to lean in,” he said in an interview on Kentucky Educational Television. “This is not a time to be moderate. You cannot moderately put a fire out. We’re going to be bold in fighting for Kentucky, and the results are going to show that is how you win.”
Known for his “hood to the holler” slogan, Booker plans to take his message to overlooked areas of the state.
“We’re going to win by engaging communities that don’t typically vote, communities that have been Republican for a long time but really just because Democrats don’t go and giving our folks a reason to turn out,” he explained.
Paul, who is seeking a third term, cruised to an easy victory by decimating five opponents in the primary.
According to Franklin County results, Paul clinched 82.25% (2,534) of the vote. The next closest candidate, Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick had 5.39% (166), followed by Tami L. Stainfield with 4.02% (124), Paul V. Hamilton with 3.7% (114), Arnold Blankenship with 3.51% (108) and John Schiess with 1.14% (35).
Paul, who leans libertarian, told supporters in a video message that he was in Washington, D.C., “battling the socialists and petty tyrants.” He particularly took aim at President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, but failed to mention Booker by name.
“Kentucky and all of America deserve better than the massive spending, runaway debt and crippling inflation that Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are giving us,” he said. “I’m working every day to fight back, and I hope you'll continue to support me.”
