On Tuesday morning, Richard "Dick" Wilson, a juggernaut of journalism in Kentucky for the last 60 years, passed away at his home in Frankfort at the age of 85.
Wilson was well known to leaders at the state Capitol as well as college administrators around the commonwealth as a dedicated and extremely knowledgeable higher education reporter for The Courier Journal. Prior to his tenure with the Louisville-based paper, Wilson wrote for The State Journal and the then-Lexington Leader.
"He was an exemplary person and an exemplary journalist," said Al Cross, Wilson's colleague of two decades. "A journalist has to be evaluated by pretty high standards and I submit that he met everyone of them. He was an energetic, at times aggressive reporter and he knew how to develop and keep sources."
There are numerous stories that highlight Wilson's fact finding prowess. On several occasions he not only scooped competing news sources, but often the institution itself, by writing stories on changes in administration before they were announced to the public.
"When a university was looking for a new president, it was almost like he had the regents or the trustees wired for sound," Cross mentioned.
While his colleagues and readers will remember him as an expert and principled journalist, some of them were also quick to point out how loyal of a friend he was, not to mention principled.
Jack Guthrie, a close friend of Wilson's since 1961 when they met in an undergraduate Spanish class at UK, said that his friend's principles were tested before he was out of college.
Guthrie and Wilson both wrote for UK's student newspaper, The Kentucky Kernel. From 1962 to 1963, Guthrie was the editor-in-chief for the publication and Wilson was his second in command as the managing editor.
"One of the projects that Dick and I undertook was to call for the university to integrate and the [Southeastern Conference] to integrate their athletic teams," Guthrie explained. "We wrote that if the SEC wouldn't integrate, than the University of Kentucky should withdraw from the SEC. As you can imagine that caused quite a stir back in the 60s."
Despite the students' position and the regional uproar it caused, that semester came to an end without consequence. Guthrie graduated that spring and Wilson was picked to take his place as the Kernel's editor-in-chief.
In edition to the new chief, the student publication also brought on a different faculty moderator who had been a publisher and editor for newspapers in the surrounding area.
In between school terms, Wilson met with the new moderator to discuss the upcoming semester. Guthrie said that during that conversation the faculty member told Wilson that there would be no more coverage of anything to do with the struggle for civil rights and used a racial slur while making his point.
"Dick resigned rather than put up with the kind of editorial control that the moderator wanted over the student newspaper," Guthrie related. "Then over the next several decades, his record at the Courier Journal was just impeccable. It was the same when he was in school."
In addition to Wilson's dedication to stand up for what was right, Guthrie noted that working and living up to Wilson's high professional standards are something younger generations of reporters should aspire to.
"He could make friendships with the presidents of all the state universities and many of their respective boards of regents, so he always had a contact and he was very protective of those contacts," Guthrie said of his friend. "He honored the relationship and did not blow their cover. In all candor if you can follow in those footsteps, you could have a fantastic journalistic career."
Wilson is survived by Deborah, his spouse of 58 years, of Frankfort; son, Peter (Maia) of Frankfort, Kentucky; granddaughter, Isabella, and grandsons, Gabriel and Jacy and Geoffrey (Laura), of Lexington, Kentucky, and granddaughters, Ainsley and Ava.
He is predeceased by his parents, Vernon and Peg Wilson, of Towanda, Pennsylvania; a brother, Gerald, of York, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Polly, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
Wilson's family and friends will hold a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church located at 224 Steele St., Frankfort, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Frankfort Presbyterian Church Book of Remembrance and Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Arrangements under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.