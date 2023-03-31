A wind advisory has been issued for Franklin and surrounding counties from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville expects southwest winds from 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph.

033123 Weather

