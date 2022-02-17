Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate on Thursday denied a request for a temporary injunction in a civil lawsuit filed by five local residents, Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort) and the Kentucky Democratic Party in a case regarding the Republican-drawn redistricting maps.
Plaintiffs in the suit, which was filed on Jan. 20 against Secretary of State Michael Adams and the Kentucky State Board of Elections, also include former Franklin County Magistrate Jill Robinson, Mary Lynn Collins, Katima Smith-Willis and Joseph Smith.
The Democrats claimed the Kentucky House and Congressional maps, which are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census to account for population shifts, were “gerrymandered” and violate the state constitution’s requirement that “all elections shall be free and equal.”
The lawsuit contends that the maps violate sections 1, 2, 3, and 6 of the Kentucky Constitution by “arbitrarily denying the citizens of the Commonwealth the rights to a free and equal election, free expression, and free association” and the Republicans violated Section 33 of the Kentucky Constitution “by excessively and unnecessarily splitting counties into multiple districts without legitimate purpose, and impermissibly attaching portions of split counties to others more times than is necessary to achieve districts of roughly equal size.”
According to the lawsuit, “District 1 is patently irregular, snaking all the way from the westernmost tip of the state up to Franklin County. To illustrate the geographical absurdity of District 1: if one chose to drive the full length of District 1, staying entirely within District 1, it would require driving approximately 370 miles and would take approximately 6 hours and 45 minutes. Even driving from Franklin to Fulton County traveling through the 2nd District would require almost 4 hours and 30 minutes.”
Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the redistricting maps for the U.S. House and Kentucky House of Representatives on Jan. 19, highlighting the Kentucky House map “is an unconstitutional gerrymander that prevents some communities from having their voice heard in Frankfort” and the congressional map done in secret “is not designed to provide fair representation to the people of Kentucky.”
“The General Assembly’s focus in creating these district maps wasn’t representation or democracy or even legality — their focus was on partisan politics, which is why they unnecessarily sliced up so many counties,” Smith, one of the plaintiffs, explained. “Why else would I, a Franklin County resident, be sorted into the same congressional district as Paducah? I should pick my representatives — they shouldn’t pick me.”
Republican lawmakers, sticking with the maps they drew behind closed doors that have even drawn the ire of the very few groups they said they allegedly consulted with, immediately overrode the vetoes on Jan. 20.
“The process and the districts are deeply flawed. There were no public meetings, no hearings, no feedback, the new maps were rolled out at the last minute and passed immediately,” Robinson stated in the suit.
“That’s not good for democracy. We should take this process of redistricting as an opportunity for civil engagement rather than as a power grab.”
Last week, when Wingate heard oral arguments in the case, lawyers for Attorney General Daniel Cameron told the judge that the General Assembly only made incremental changes to the map.
The judge gave indications that he was unlikely to issue a temporary injunction that would reopen candidate filings or delay the May 17 primary election.
“I feel like if I start doing that, it’ll turn the government into chaos,” he stated.
House Bill 2 contains the redrawn House of Representatives map. Senate Bill 2 includes the new state Senatorial map and Senate Bill 3 contains the redrawn Congressional District map.
In his order, Wingate said that a temporary injunction would harm election officials and be a disservice to the public. He also noted that HB 2 and SB 3 became the status quo at 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 when the candidate filing deadline passed.
“Nevertheless, the election machinery is well underway and issuing injunctive relief would unduly harm Secretary Adams and other election officials who have diligently worked to meet their obligations for the 2022 election cycle,” the judge wrote. “Injunctive relief would interfere with the enactment of HB 2 and SB 3, which deserve an implied finding that the public will be harmed absent enactment of the legislation.
“Therefore, the equities do not support issuance of extraordinary injunctive relief,” he added.
Adams said he was grateful for Wingate’s ruling that “it is not in the public interest for the Kentucky Democratic Party to ‘throw the election process into disarray.’”
In a separate order, the judge denied Adams’ and the board of elections’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit “at this premature stage.”
“Due to the nature of this action, the Court will decide the merits in an expedited manner,” Wingate wrote.
Both parties are to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on March 1 for a full hearing to present expert testimony.
“Gov. (Andy) Beshear worked with me in good faith to ensure a smooth election in 2020,” Adams said in a statement. “Now I urge his party to act in good faith to ensure a smooth election in 2022 by dropping this reckless lawsuit.”
