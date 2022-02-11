The Franklin Circuit Court judge who will make the initial decisions in Democrats’ lawsuit against Republican-drawn redistricting maps said in court Thursday, “It seems very bizarre that Franklin County is in the far western district” in the congressional map.
But lawyers for Attorney General Daniel Cameron told Judge Thomas Wingate that the General Assembly only made incremental changes in the map drawn 10 years ago, and rejected Democrats’ argument that the “gerrymandered” map violates the state constitution’s requirement that “all elections shall be free and equal.”
Five Franklin County Democrats, including state Rep. Derrick Graham, and the state Democratic Party are also challenging the map that Republicans drew for the state House. They say its district lines cut up counties in ways that will cripple Democrats’ chances of winning elections. Cameron’s lawyers say the Kentucky Supreme Court has put no limits on dividing counties that are large enough to be a district on their own.
Wingate quickly indicated that he is unlikely to issue a temporary restraining order or injunction that would reopen candidate filings, much less delay the May 17 primary.
“I feel like if I start doing that, it’ll turn the government into chaos,” he said, adding later that it appeared the maps would remain in effect for this year’s elections. He suggested that was determined by Democrats’ waiting until after the filing deadline to file suit. His first question, even before any arguments were made, was why they waited.
Democrats’ main lawyer, Michael Abate of Louisville, argued that courts can reopen filings and set new deadlines. Assistant Attorney General Victor Maddox cited an affidavit from the state’s major ballot contractor, Harp Enterprises of Lexington, saying all ballot information must be finalized by Feb. 23 to hold the primary election as scheduled May 17.
Beyond the question of a temporary restraining order, Wingate said that he expects to rule on the case by mid-March and that the losing side will appeal his ruling directly to the state Supreme Court, which will have final authority. The U.S. Supreme Court has largely removed itself from redistricting cases.
But even if this year’s elections proceed under current law, courts could still order new maps for the elections in 2024. Maddox noted that in 1994, a Franklin Circuit Court judge ruled state legislative maps unconstitutional but delayed the effective date of the ruling, allowing the 1994 elections to be held under those maps. The Supreme Court upheld the ruling and maps were redrawn in 1996.
Wingate said of the county-splitting that Democrats call excessive, “This has the potential to be problematic.”
The Democrats think their case has been bolstered by recent rulings in Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina, which have similar “free and equal” mandates for elections. Maddox said that Kentucky’s case law, courts and traditions are different, and that Democrats are offering “an entirely standardless test” for what is free and equal.
Abate said the North Carolina court, in its 4-3 decision along party lines, said “any number of metrics can be used to measure partisanship.” He said and Kentucky’s state House map “is so extreme” that it would not qualify under any standard. He promised expert testimony from a Harvard University professor on that point, saying none of the professor’s 10,000 simulations split counties as many times as the state House map.
The suit alleges that the map splits 13 counties (Boone, Bullitt, Campbell, Christian, Fayette, Hardin, Jessamine, Laurel, Madison, McCracken, Oldham, Pulaski and Pike) 20 more times than necessary; that 14 too many pieces of counties were combined with other counties; and that more than two counties were combined eight times, all in violation of Section 33 of the state constitution. Its county-integrity rules have been greatly changed by federal and state court rulings that put priority on equality of population, but the state Supreme Court has said the rules remain important.
Congressional map issues
Most of the nearly two hours of arguments and questions dealt with the state House map, but Wingate’s most pointed comments were about the U.S. House map, which added Franklin and Boyle counties, part of Anderson County and the remainder of Washington County to the First Congressional District, which runs to the Mississippi River.
Wingate said one function of U.S. House members is to bring federal help to their districts, and asked, “Why would any Western Kentucky representative want to put anything in Franklin County?”
He listed some alternative counties, starting with Monroe, the native county of First District Rep. James Comer, who lists his residence as Tompkinsville but has had a home in Franklin County, where his wife and children live, since he was state agriculture commissioner.
“Half the people in politics have double houses,” Wingate quipped, referring to past legislative leaders Greg Stumbo and David Williams. The U.S. Constitution does not require House members to live in their districts, just the state they represent.
Abate said Franklin County may have been moved from the Sixth District as a favor to Comer, but Democrats’ main argument is that it was moved to make the Sixth District more Republican. The district is represented by Andy Barr, R-Lexington, who had a close race against Democrat Amy McGrath in 2018.
Maddox said the congressional map follows the pattern of a series of maps drawn since 1992, when the state lost a district due to low population growth and the First and Fifth districts had to expand.
Moving Owensboro and Daviess County to the First District from the Second District would have given it almost the ideal population, but such a move was opposed by the state’s senior Democrat at the time, U.S. Sen. Wendell Ford of Owensboro, then-House Speaker Don Blandford of Philpot in Daviess County and then-Second District Rep. William Natcher of Bowling Green. So, the district instead got an eastern appendage that in 2002 and 2012 had to be extended northward to avoid some key counties in the Fifth District of Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Somerset.
Alluding to the 1992 scenario, Wingate quipped, “They just keep blaming it on Wendell Ford. How long has Wendell Ford been dead?” Ford died in January 2015, 16 years after retiring from the Senate.
Since 1992, redistricting has become a detailed electronic exercise in which district lines can be drawn on an exquisitely small scale to achieve the ruling party’s desired results. The First District’s path through Anderson County is an example of that. Democrats argue that the new House maps split up Democratic votes in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Covington and other Democratic strongholds.
“We’ve reached the point in the computer age where the legislators are picking their voters instead of the other way around,” Abate said.
Democrats hope to prove extreme partisanship in the maps with computer-assisted analyses showing how district lines can be drawn to “waste” the votes of one party by packing many of its members into a district or splitting them up to reduce their influence.
Maddox said applying this “efficiency” argument to the congressional map would result in splitting heavily Democratic Jefferson County and “likely result in six Republican congressmen in Kentucky,” rather than five.
