The Franklin County Humane Society's Rare Bourbon Raffle has already raised more than $225,000 for the new animal shelter.

Winners will be drawn during a Facebook Live drawing at 8 p.m. Thursday and ticket sales will continue until just before the drawing.

E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon

Country music artist Chris Stapleton has donated a “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon to the Franklin County Humane Society's rare bourbon raffle. (Photo submitted)

“This is an outstanding result,” said humane society President Sam Marcus. “We are so appreciative of everyone who bought a ticket and wish everyone good luck!”

The raffle features 23 flights of rare bourbons valued at more than $100,000. The drawing of the winning tickets will be broadcast live on the raffle Facebook page and will be conducted by Freddie Johnson, a third generation employee of Buffalo Trace Distillery who serves as its Distillery VP Visitor Lead. CPA Julie Clouse of the Charles T. Mitchell Co. will monitor the event.

Winning tickets will be drawn for the flights in the order in which they appear on the raffle website. The winning ticket numbers will be announced on the Facebook Live broadcast, and winners will be notified by the Humane Society.

Marcus added that work is expected to get underway soon on the shelter construction.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription