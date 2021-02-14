The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a winter storm warning for central Kentucky, including Franklin County, from 7 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
“A winter storm system will bring two waves of wintry precipitation to the region tonight through Tuesday,” NWS said in a special weather statement.
“There could be significant accumulations of snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain. The heaviest precipitation is expected to occur Monday afternoon into Monday night.”
The first wave of the storm will bring between 1-3 inches of snow Monday morning, followed by a second wave that is expected to being 3-5 inches of snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible — especially Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning,” NWS added.
According to the forecast, snow will begin to fall after 2 a.m. Monday with an overnight low of 21. Snow will continue through the day with a high temperature of 27 and an additional 1-3 inches expected. Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is forecast Monday night with a low around 14 and new snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible.
On Tuesday, NWS is predicting a 50% chance of snow showers and freezing rain until 2 p.m. with a high temp of 25. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Another round of winter weather may roll into the region on Thursday.
For road conditions in Kentucky, visit www.goky.ky.gov
