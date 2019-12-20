While Kentucky’s First Lady read to local kids, some parents were able to take future Christmas gifts out to their cars to take home for the holiday next week.
With the help of the Sunshine Center, about 10 families were able to secretly take home the gifts, which were donated by various donors, groups and businesses.
Britainy Beshear, who became Kentucky’s newest First Lady last week, brought a copy of Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and a novelization of “Frozen II” to the Sunshine Center on Friday. While she read to kids in one room, their parents took the gifts out to their cars, out of sight of the future recipients.
Beshear said that she would be happy to come back and spend time with the kids of the Sunshine Center. She told The State Journal that she felt like it was important to read to them “because these children are amazing” and they deserve it.
“They allowed me to be a part of that and that’s pretty special,” the First Lady said.
The center’s Executive Director Amber Logan said that she’s not sure if a previous First Lady has done something like this, as it was her third week on the job. She said once she described the program to the Beshears, they were on board with helping out.
“The opportunity just fell into my lap,” Logan said of inviting Beshear.
Logan added that both Beshears were already engaging with local programs. She said that she does feel like their participation encourages others in the community to volunteer themselves.
Logan said that the Sunshine Center distributed around 200 gifts this season. Groups and businesses including Frankfort Regional Medical Center, CrossFit Infinity, Capital Day School, HealthTech Solutions and more helped with collecting or donating the gifts. The presents included not only toys but also necessities, like clothing and other care items.