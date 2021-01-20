The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission unanimously OK’d a zoning change for 452 Versailles Road last week with the condition that the body must approve all future development plans for the property.
In its amended application, Lexington-based Kip Co. LLC sought a zoning change from Limited Commercial District (CL) to General Commercial District (CG) for the 3.62-acre property next to Independence Bank on the site of the former Frankfort Country Club.
“The reason I wanted to put that condition on is because we’re talking about this property being phased and there’s a lot of questions as far as storm sewer runoff,” said Keith Lee, a planning commissioner.
“It’s right next to a community and I think coming back to this board, the people who are in that area will have an opportunity to speak, see what’s coming up and have input on how it’s put in.”
Originally, the three existing structures on the site — a main brick building built in 1949, a secondary 5,770-square-foot building and a 3,285-square-foot warehouse — were to be razed to allow for a 40-unit townhome development called Brighton Park Heights and retail development on the Versailles Road frontage.
However, the company amended its application in November to rescind a requested zoning change to High Density Multifamily, which would have allowed for the housing development on the back portion of the property. Neighbors had raised concerns about the project.
“The proposal is to take down the front building, and leave the two back buildings,” Charles Jones, attorney for Kip Co. LLC, said at that meeting. “So there are no plans to have the townhomes constructed.”
At the start of last week’s meeting, Chairman Sherron Jackson explained that November’s public hearing was closed and asked the commission to pull the summary of the items from the table so that the findings of fact could be identified and a recommendation regarding the amended zoning change from Limited Commercial District to General Commercial District could be made.
Jackson said that the commission received a number of emails, letters and comments even after the public hearing took place and was tabled.
“I want to reassure the people who are monitoring and listening to our meeting that all emails and letters have been shared with the members of the commission,” he said. “Those letters and emails were to have been read and given whatever weight they deserve in terms of making a determination to recommend the zone change or not to make the zone change.”
In a unanimous vote, the commission agreed with the following four positive findings identified by City of Frankfort planning staff.
• The subject property is classified as Suburban Business Center in the Future Land Use map contained within the Comprehensive Plan.
• The proposed CG zoning is appropriate for the site.
• The proposed zoning and land use of the site is consistent with the primary land use within Suburban Business Centers in the land use guidelines, which state “the primary land use in these areas should be retail, commercial, personal services and professional office… .”
• The proposed zone map amendment to CG is consistent with the adopted Comprehensive Plan, Future Land Use Plan and Goals and Policies.
The City Commission must also approve the zoning change.
The next meeting of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission is Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
