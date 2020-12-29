Some Franklin County Fiscal Court members have high hopes for the future of Lakeview Park.
The county board last week took the first steps toward figuring out what might be able to change for the 132-acre park off U.S. 460, with all members but Magistrate Marti Booth voting to approve a request for proposals for a feasibility study or master plan for its improvement.
The main potential project mentioned by the two most vocal advocates, Magistrates Scotty Tracy and Michael Mueller: a large facility for sports and other activities.
A panel consisting of members of the county parks board, city and county parks directors, and representatives from both school districts as well as Kentucky State University is set to help guide the process once a company to develop the plan is selected.
The park is now home to several athletic fields, the Franklin County Fairgrounds, a nine-hole golf course, a skatepark, a splash pad, a Colonial-era house that now functions as events space, a disc golf course and a walking trail.
Mueller and other magistrates have noted that some of the park could be utilized more.
Though most of the park is currently being put to use through outdoor activity space, one section in its northeastern corner only has the trail running through it.
“We have 40 acres there of beautiful real estate,” Mueller said. “That could be something, and it's not living up to its potential. This is a good first step for the county to take a look at what we have and what we need. We can see what the demand is for maybe building something bigger and better for our community.”
As for funding the initial part of the exploration process, Tracy pointed out that the county had saved money earlier this year when the Franklin County Clerk’s Office received more than $500,000 in grant funding for new voting machines.
Tracy also noted that a large facility could help bring back some of the events that the community lost when downtown Frankfort’s convention center was demolished by the state in 2018.
“There was a time when our community hosted regional tournaments, the All A Classic, wrestling tournaments, book fairs and much more,” Tracy said. “(The working group’s) professional input will be invaluable to the firm that is selected by the Park Committee.”
Mueller voiced strong support for the idea of a large indoor facility at Lakeview Park if the county can make it work financially. He cited a need for the county to offer more venues for swimming, particularly given the uncertain future of downtown Frankfort’s YMCA.
Ultimately, though, he said that he hopes to get a better grasp on what the community needs.
“I don't want to sit here and say we need to do X, Y and Z,” Mueller said. “I think it needs to address our community needs. I want to see what they want, and what their needs are, and see what the professionals think would be best for our community.”
Mueller also said that the ideal feasibility plan would take into account what surrounding counties need, as improvements at the park could draw people from other areas into the county.
“What do we maybe build that someone else doesn't have that could bring people in?” he asked. “Years ago, people moved to places because of school systems, but in recent years I think that's changed. It's all turned to quality of life: ‘What's there for our family to do?’ I think that's what Franklin County's missing right now.”
Currently, city government is at a crossroads in determining whether it will commit $2.5 million to a new downtown YMCA. While most of the current city commission has voiced support for that donation if the facility is up to the city's standards, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge has mentioned the possibility of the city building its own facility.
Mueller said the county might benefit from more discussion with the city regarding its plans.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that while he wasn’t opposed to the RFP, he wants to make sure that any future projects don’t overburden the county’s finances.
“There are a lot of variables out there, but I don’t have any objection to doing an RFP, “ Wells said. “Most importantly: Are you willing to spend the money? A plan is great as long as you make a commitment to do something.”
Tracy said improvements to the park are “long overdue.”
“As a member of the Park Committee and someone who visits the park on a regular basis, it’s aggravating to see the lack of use at the park in general,” he said. “Thankfully, members of this court have made it a priority to utilize the park as much as possible. The feasibility study/park master plan is not only exciting; it’s a step in the right direction and long overdue.”
