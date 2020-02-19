Frankfort native and famed Broadway director and playwright George C. Wolfe will be featured on the Saturday episode of KET’s “Kentucky Life.”
The episode is set to air at 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday on KET as well as 7 p.m. Monday on KET2.
“Kentucky Life” catches up with Tony Award-winning Broadway director and playwright, who grew up in racially segregated Frankfort of the 1950s. Last fall, Wolfe returned to his hometown to be honored for his achievements in theater, and he recalled how his early Kentucky experiences helped shape the artist he would become.
In front of a packed house at the Grand Theatre, Wolfe shared stories of his work in theater and film, along with his personal and artistic philosophies at the homecoming event “George C. Wolfe: At Home on Broadway,” which was sponsored by the Capital City Museum.
“It’s fascinating to me to come back,” Wolfe said, noting the irony that he was once denied entry into theaters like the Grand because of his race. “People telling you ‘no’ are one of the most valuable steps for you evolving the muscles you need so that you end up saying 'yes' to yourself,” Wolfe told the crowd.
Also on the next episode of KET’s “Kentucky Life” are the stories of a singer’s familial connection with Shaker Village, Kentucky figures in the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the Marshall County HoopFest.
The show visits Shaker Village, where Kitty Durham, a music interpreter, pieced together her family’s history only to discover she had an ancestor (with the same first name) doing remarkably similar work at Shaker Village generations ago.
“Kentucky Life” will also tell the stories of several Kentucky women who were leading figures in the historic Women’s Suffrage Movement, the multi-decade struggle for women to achieve equal rights in the voting booth.
Finally, the show will dip into the archives for a 2014 segment celebrating the Marshall County HoopFest, where for more than 20 years the event has hosted some of the top high school basketball teams in the country.
“Kentucky Life” is a KET production, produced by Chelsea Gorham. Segment producers for this episode are Gary Pahler, Matt Grimm and Abbey Oldham.
This year is the show’s 25th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the program will include special Memory segments, in which each of “Kentucky Life’s” hosts — Byron Crawford, Dave Shuffett and Doug Flynn — will revisit some of their favorite stories over the years.
