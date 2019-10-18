With roots dating back to 1894, the Woman’s Club of Frankfort is marking its 125-year history with an open house Sunday afternoon.
The public is welcome to help celebrate from 1-3 p.m. at the clubhouse, 200 Washington St.
“Certainly, men may come,” said Pat Geveden, president of the club, who encourages folks to drop in for cake and punch prior to the tribute to George C. Wolfe, the Frankfort native and Tony award-winning playwright and director of theater and film who will be honored at the Grand Theatre at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
When it was founded, the woman’s club focused on literary projects such as providing children in rural Kentucky with books through traveling libraries, transported by railroad and then horseback saddlebags to isolated and mountain communities. The Kentucky Federation of Woman’s Clubs handed over to the state the traveling libraries project, which in turn became the bookmobile.
Library ledgers from the early 1900s when the Frankfort library was created at the current clubhouse location will be on display at the celebration, as will scrapbooks and archives.
According to a log from 1921, the club’s programming included topics such as arts, education and public welfare. This year, the club is planning programs on human trafficking, CBD and hemp oil, and the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation.
“It’s neat to compare the programming of today with what they focused on back then,” Geveden added.
The club also participates in numerous unique projects.
Helen Evans, a member, started making miniature dolls of all of Kentucky’s first ladies in 1999. All of the miniatures have the same face and many of the dolls from the earliest years are clad in clothes that are indicative of the era. However, the more recent miniatures are made with the same fabric used to construct the first ladies’ gowns.
“It’s been a fun project to be involved in,” Geveden said.
The Women’s Club of Frankfort also sells bricks to memorialize and honor people. The bricks are placed near the clubhouse at Celebrities Corner, the intersection of Wapping and Washington streets. All money raised through the selling of bricks, which make great Christmas gifts, goes toward restoration projects.
In addition to Geveden, this year’s elected officers are Peggy Williams, first vice president; Novajean Monroe, second vice president; Gina Helvey, recording secretary; Zenobia Skinner, corresponding secretary; and Pam Nardi, treasurer. Auditor Virginia Ginger is an appointed officer.
For more information about the club, contact Geveden at 502-848-9022.