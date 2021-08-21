Women celebrate more than 100 years of equality

Frankfort City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge speaks during the Women's Equality Celebration on the lawn of the Old Capitol Saturday. Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells looks on. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Nancy Atcher and Kentucky State University professor and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. member Karen McDaniel listen to the speakers during the Women's Equality Celebration at the Old Capitol Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Attendees listen as Frankfort City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge speaks during the Women's Equality Celebration on the lawn of the Old Capitol Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. led the Women's Equality March Saturday holding a banner that said “1920-2020: Women Suffrage Centennial Celebration.” (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Brenda Parker sits on the steps of the Old Capitol during the Women's Equality Celebration Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Chanting, “Vote for women, women vote,” more than 100 women marched down Broadway Street Saturday afternoon in celebration of women equality and the more than 100 years since the passing of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920.
They marched from the Paul Sawyier Public Library to the Old Capitol where they continued the celebration with speakers. Those who spoke included Frankfort City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge; Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells; Kentucky State University professor and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. member Karen McDaniel; Frankfort City Manager Laura Hagg; City of Frankfort Project Specialist of Community Engagement Blair Hecker; and Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus member and event organizer Sylvia Coffey.
Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. led the march holding a banner that said “1920-2020: Women Suffrage Centennial Celebration.” During her speech, McDaniel talked about the history of the sorority and its impact it had in the fight for African American women to earn the right to vote. Although the 19th Amendment was passed Aug. 26, 1920, the law was not enforced for African American women until the 1965 Voting Rights Act affirmed their legal right to vote.
“We will continue to be heard,” McDaniel said.
Waldridge served as the MC for the event and during her opening speech she spoke about the fight for equality for African American women.
“As a woman who happens to be black, that fight hits a bit different to know that the color of my skin was looked at to be less than,” Waldridge said. “To not be able to speak for my family or community, well, I don’t think I could have made it back then.”
Also during the celebration, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus performed suffrage songs and Hecker offered a moment of silence for the people of Afghanistan. She spoke about how the current state of the country is going to further suppress Afghan women.
Other events Saturday included a Frankfort Cemetery Tour of Kentucky suffragists and a self-guided women’s suffrage history walk, which included 10 stops with each stop offering a timeline of the women’s suffrage movement. Also, a film showcasing African American suffragists was shown at the Paul Sawyier Public Library and the Kentucky History Center provided the guided tour “Kentucky Women Behaving Badly.”
Coffey said she was pleased with the turnout of the event, as she stood on the Old Capitol steps over looking the front lawn.
“That is a beautiful sight,” Coffey said. “To see women and supportive men coming together for the good of all.
“The history of this country is so telling. You have to know the real history.”
Waldridge closed her speech to the attendees standing in front of the Old Capitol by saying, “We are women, hear us roar because we must will not be silenced.
“Please, don’t let the long hair, red lipstick, heels, grace, poise and skirt fool you. You wouldn’t dare walk a day in our heels. But, watch us show you how to lead in style, because we are women.
“Our forefathers may be turning in their graves, but only because they realize how far we could have been if we were just equal from the start.”
