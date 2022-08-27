Cornelia Calhoun, standing with Donna Fowler, holds a poster of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Women's Equality Celebration Saturday at the Old Capitol. Both women are officers with the Frankfort chapter of the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Brenda Parker, left, and Barbara Hadley Smith walk to the Women's Equality Celebration Saturday at the Old Capitol. The women are members of the local Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Two years ago, the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was celebrated.
The second annual Women’s Equality Celebration took place Saturday on the lawn of the Old Capitol, 100 years after the U.S. Supreme Court held that the 19th amendment had been constitutionally established.
“This is another significant date to celebrate,” said Barbara Hadley Smith, a member of the local Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus.
The event included a march from Paul Sawyier Public Library to the Old Capitol by suffragettes and their supporters.
Various organizations had booths on the Old Capitol grounds, and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was the featured speaker.
“It’s an honor to be a part of today for so many reasons,” Coleman told the crowd. “I am standing here before you today as the highest elected woman in the Commonwealth of Kentucky because of the work that has been done for generations that made it possible for me to be standing here.
“I am standing on the shoulders of so many amazing women who have blazed the trail and taken the arrows and done the work so that someone like me is able to serve as lieutenant governor in Kentucky.
“Women like Martha Layne Collins, who is our only female governor in Kentucky so far. Women like Sen. Georgia Davis Powers, who was the first African-American woman in the Kentucky state Senate.
“To be the first certainly is notable, but it is not easy. The trails that they had to blaze I know were not easy, but I am grateful for them every day. I think about our suffragettes who are here today, the sash you have on.”
Coleman has a sash given to her by the local suffragettes a year ago that she keeps in her office, and she said it’s the first thing her 2-year-old daughter, Evelynne, grabs when she visits.
“It’s pretty and she wants to play with it, it’s fun for her, but the significance of that is not lost on me,” Coleman said, “because Eveleynne gets to stand on the shoulders of this generation of women, who will continue to build for her. And I think about the fact that she plays with that sash and has never a known a life where women didn’t have access to the ballot box, and she never will.”
Smith joined the local organization in 2019, and it’s been an eye-opening experience.
“They (the chorus) gave a performance at the library, and I thought it looked like a lot of fun,” Smith said. “I had friends who were in the chorus and encouraged me to get involved. It’s been a great inspiration. What we try to do is educate people on the significance of the issue.
“I found out there was a lot I didn’t know, and I thought I was pretty well informed. I don’t think people realize how difficult and long the struggle was and what tortures women went through to get the right to vote.”
