Two years ago, the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was celebrated.

The local Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus and its supporters walk down Broadway in a parade to the Old Capitol Saturday for the Women's Equality Celebration. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The second annual Women’s Equality Celebration took place Saturday on the lawn of the Old Capitol, 100 years after the U.S. Supreme Court held that the 19th amendment had been constitutionally established.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman holds her daughter, Evelynne, while speaking to the crowd at the Women's Equality Celebration Saturday at the Old Capitol. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Cornelia Calhoun, standing with Donna Fowler, holds a poster of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Women's Equality Celebration Saturday at the Old Capitol. Both women are officers with the Frankfort chapter of the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Brenda Parker, left, and Barbara Hadley Smith walk to the Women's Equality Celebration Saturday at the Old Capitol. The women are members of the  local Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

