The second annual Women’s Equality Celebration is planned in downtown Frankfort on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event, initiated by the local Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus and hosted in partnership with the City of Frankfort, Franklin County Tourist Commission, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, Kentucky Capital Development Corporation and the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a celebration of women’s history and women’s equality.
The first annual event was held last year and highlighted Kentuckians who played an important role in the suffrage movement and women’s equality.
The 2022 event will recognize the history of the women’s suffrage movement while also focusing on the continued fight for equal rights by involving women in their local community.
The day will kick off with a celebratory march for women starting at the Paul Sawyier Public Library at 11:30 a.m. and ending on the Old Capitol steps where notable speakers will comment.
From noon to 3 p.m., a community involvement fair, which will highlight community organizations that specifically provide ways for women to be involved in local efforts both politically and philanthropically, will take place on the Old Capitol Lawn. Local women’s networking and civic groups will be represented, as well as opportunities for voter registration and a voter simulation activity.
Events will also be held throughout downtown, including the tour of the women suffragists buried at the Frankfort Cemetery and tours at the Kentucky History Center, Liberty Hall Historic Site and the Capital City Museum. Downtown Frankfort merchants will also be open for shopping and dining.
The City of Frankfort invites Frankfort residents and Kentuckians to participate in this celebration.
To see the full schedule of events, reserve tickets for select events, and plan your day in downtown Frankfort, visit http://www.kywscc.com, or join the Kentucky Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration on Facebook.
