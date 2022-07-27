The second annual Women’s Equality Celebration is planned in downtown Frankfort on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event, initiated by the local Women’s Suffrage Centennial Chorus and hosted in partnership with the City of Frankfort, Franklin County Tourist Commission, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, Kentucky Capital Development Corporation and the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a celebration of women’s history and women’s equality.

Women's Equality Day

