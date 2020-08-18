082120_WomensSuffrageWalk_submitted.jpg

Sylvia Coffey sets up one of the Women's Suffrage Movement history display boards outside of Poor Richard's Books on Broadway. (Photo submitted)

The centennial year of the 19th Amendment (Aug. 26, 1920-Aug.26, 2020) is being celebrated with a Women's Suffrage History Walk through downtown Frankfort.

The history timeline of suffrage will be on display at the following locations from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Aug. 26:

STATION ONE: 1750-1800 — Location: Kentucky History Center, 100 W. Broadway

STATION TWO: 1801-1840 — Location: Old Capitol Area, 300 W. Broadway St.

STATION THREE: 1841-1860 — Location: Old Capital Area, 300 W. Broadway

STATION FOUR: 1861-1870 — Location: The Foundry, 317 W. Broadway

STATION FIVE: 1871-1880 — Location: Liberty Hall, 202 Wilkinson St. Walk through the beautiful Liberty Hall gardens.

STATION SIX: 1881-1890 — Location: Women’s Club of Frankfort, 200 Washington St.

STATION SEVEN: 1891-1900 — Location: Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St. See the display cases of Woman Suffrage

STATION EIGHT: 1901-1910 — Location: Frankfort/Franklin County Tourism

300 St. Clair St.

STATION NINE: 1911-1919 — Location: Poor Richard’s Book Store. 233 W. Broadway

STATION 10: 1920-1922 — Location: Capital City Museum, 325 Ann St.

