Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.