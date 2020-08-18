The centennial year of the 19th Amendment (Aug. 26, 1920-Aug.26, 2020) is being celebrated with a Women's Suffrage History Walk through downtown Frankfort.
The history timeline of suffrage will be on display at the following locations from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Aug. 26:
STATION ONE: 1750-1800 — Location: Kentucky History Center, 100 W. Broadway
STATION TWO: 1801-1840 — Location: Old Capitol Area, 300 W. Broadway St.
STATION THREE: 1841-1860 — Location: Old Capital Area, 300 W. Broadway
STATION FOUR: 1861-1870 — Location: The Foundry, 317 W. Broadway
STATION FIVE: 1871-1880 — Location: Liberty Hall, 202 Wilkinson St. Walk through the beautiful Liberty Hall gardens.
STATION SIX: 1881-1890 — Location: Women’s Club of Frankfort, 200 Washington St.
STATION SEVEN: 1891-1900 — Location: Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St. See the display cases of Woman Suffrage
STATION EIGHT: 1901-1910 — Location: Frankfort/Franklin County Tourism
300 St. Clair St.
STATION NINE: 1911-1919 — Location: Poor Richard’s Book Store. 233 W. Broadway
STATION 10: 1920-1922 — Location: Capital City Museum, 325 Ann St.
