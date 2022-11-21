Highlighting its commitment to maintaining the community’s trust in its conservation work, Woods and Waters Land Trust, a nonprofit protecting and connecting land and waterways in the Lower Kentucky River Watershed, has received renewal of its Land Trust Accreditation. This recognition from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission requires a rigorous examination of the organization’s practices and a proven ongoing commitment to permanent land conservation.  

“Land conservation through Woods and Waters Land Trust is forever. Maintaining accreditation gives assurance to the community that we are a secure, financially stable land trust with a future,” said Heather Housman, board president of Woods and Waters Land Trust. 

112122 Kentucky River

Kentucky River at LeCompte Bottom in Owen County. (Photo by Mitchell Stutler)

