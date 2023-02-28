Kelsey Woods, of Frankfort, received her degree in Bachelor of Arts, Psychology at Wichita State University last fall, and also made the Dean's list.

Woods also received the cum laude award, which is given to undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.25 out of a possible 4.

