The Woods & Waters Land Trust (WWLT) will hold its 12th anniversary celebration Saturday, Sept. 14 on Point of Rock Road at the home of Ellen and Bernie Engelman near Monterey.
“The Englemans have one of the most beautiful properties and unique homes along the river, and we feel honored that they have offered to host this year’s Extravaganza,” said WWLT board president Heather Housman.
Featuring one of the area’s most popular music groups, The Downtown County Band, and a locally-produced dinner, the event will offer a wide range of auction items, including a ride in a custom sport airplane and limited prints from local wildlife artist Rick Hill. A highlight of the event is an optional boat ride on the Kentucky River in Canoe Kentucky's Bourbon Boat.
Established in 2007 to protect forest and streams in the lower Kentucky River watershed, Woods & Waters Land Trust promotes land conservation through outreach and education, and works with landowners to protect their forests and farms.
Tickets and more information on the Extravaganza and the Land Trust are at www.woodsandwaterstrust.org/. Tickets are available by phone at 502-209-9581.