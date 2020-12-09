About three weeks ago, Glenn Wooldridge decided to offer a bright spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic and get his collection of Christmas blow-ups and mold globes out of storage for the first time in five or six years, he said.
"This is the year that kind of never happened," Wooldridge said. "It doesn't seem like Christmas.
Everything you want to do is shutdown ... half of the stores have gone out of business."
Wanting to give people a reason to get out of their house, Wooldridge and his three sons, Glenn, Bailey and William and wife, Rita, went to work putting up dozens of blow-ups and mold globes in front of their home at 247 Valley Vista Drive in the Tanglewood neighborhood.
Many of the globes are antique and feature Santa, snowmen and a Nativity scene. The blow-ups include a 12-foot Grinch and the abominable snowman.
The most impressive blow-up is a 25-foot Frosty the Snowman that Wooldridge used to put on top of his business, Wooldridge Jewelers, on East Main Street.
"I brought Frosty out of retirement," Wooldridge said. "He’s next to the garage."
Wooldridge said people are welcome to come by the house and look at the display during the day or after sunset. The blow-ups stay inflated and the lights stay on all day long.
"I leave it on 24 hours," he said. "The electric bill isn't bad, since a lot of it is LED lights."
He also invites people to get out of their vehicles and walk around the driveway to get a better view of the display.
"People can come out and walk through and enjoy the display," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.