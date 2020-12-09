About three weeks ago, Glenn Wooldridge decided to offer a bright spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic and get his collection of Christmas blow-ups and mold globes out of storage for the first time in five or six years, he said. 

"This is the year that kind of never happened," Wooldridge said. "It doesn't seem like Christmas.

Everything you want to do is shutdown ... half of the stores have gone out of business."

Wanting to give people a reason to get out of their house, Wooldridge and his three sons, Glenn, Bailey and William and wife, Rita, went to work putting up dozens of blow-ups and mold globes in front of their home at 247 Valley Vista Drive in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

Many of the globes are antique and feature Santa, snowmen and a Nativity scene. The blow-ups include a 12-foot Grinch and the abominable snowman. 

The most impressive blow-up is a 25-foot Frosty the Snowman that Wooldridge used to put on top of his business, Wooldridge Jewelers, on East Main Street. 

"I brought Frosty out of retirement," Wooldridge said. "He’s next to the garage."

Wooldridge said people are welcome to come by the house and look at the display during the day or after sunset. The blow-ups stay inflated and the lights stay on all day long.

"I leave it on 24 hours," he said. "The electric bill isn't bad, since a lot of it is LED lights."

He also invites people to get out of their vehicles and walk around the driveway to get a better view of the display. 

"People can come out and walk through and enjoy the display," he said.

