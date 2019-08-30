Lane closures and delays on three local roads are expected next week.
Motorists on Lafayette Drive will be directed through a work zone via flaggers as painting continues on the Louisville Road bridge.
Crews are also painting the Interstate 64 bridge that overpasses Versailles Road. Daily lane closures are anticipated between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Delays and daily lane closures are also possible at the signal intersections on Georgetown Road from US 60 to KY 1262 Woodlake Road for traffic loop installation. There is no time restrictions on lane closures.