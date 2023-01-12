Work on the COVID-19 Memorial, which will honor those Kentuckians who have lost their lives to the disease during the pandemic, is now underway on the Capitol grounds.

During his weekly press conference on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said it’s important that we have such a memorial, as nearly 18,000 Kentuckians have died from COVID, and it will be a place where people can grieve.

COVID memorial day

Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial, which will be located in Monument Park on the Capitol grounds. (Photo submitted)

