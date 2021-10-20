The public is invited to a work party at 109 Tanglewood on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to clean invasives from the forest along Tanglewood Drive. 

111919_RIPMelodyePark01_hb.jpg

Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) of Franklin County volunteers Chris Schimmoeller and Brian Baker cut the vines of winter creeper near the base of a tree on the bank of the Kentucky River in Melodye Park in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

Participants will learn how to identify invasive pest plants and how to effectively treat them. 

Please wear appropriate clothing and bring tools if you prefer to use your own.

The event is sponsored by Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) and Keep the Bluegrass Beautiful. For more information contact www.ripfc.net or call Chris Schimmoeller at 502-226-5751.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription