The “World’s Longest Yard Sale” will bring vendors and shoppers alike to Frankfort later this week.
The U.S. 127 Yard Sale — from Thursday to Sunday — will stretch for 690 miles through six states: Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, according to the yard sale’s website. The event draws “hundreds of thousands of people” both shopping and selling each year. It began in 1987.
Donnie Stevens, a Frankfort resident, was already cleaning folding tables on Tuesday afternoon at his spot on U.S. 127 North. Stevens had put up tents and a small trailer at New Harvest Assembly of God, which is listed as a major stop for vendors with over 60 spaces. He said he enjoys going to the yard sale and selling his own items in order to downsize.
Stevens has previously participated in the U.S. 127 yard sale and other events like it, such as Court Days in Mt. Sterling. Throughout the weekend, he travels to other states to buy and sell goods.
The U.S. 127 yard sale draws a diverse crowd, he said. During previous sales, he’s met people from many different states and even other countries, like France.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Stevens said.
Sheldon Jacobs, the owner of Memories Event Venue on St. James Court, is renting spaces indoor and outdoor to vendors, so that a space with air-conditioning is open during the yard sale. He is waiting on confirmation to have food trucks nearby.
Jacobs said he moved back to Frankfort a few months ago but was familiar with the yard sale and the crowd it brings to the area. Jacobs said that the yard sale is an opportune time for an event venue like his to host something.
Jacobs said that friends in Maryland and Virginia have recently asked him about the U.S. 127 Yard Sale, which regularly gets national attention because it is so large.
“It’s pretty well known,” he said.
As advice to those who may go out to the yard sale this weekend, both Jacobs and Stevens said to keep an eye on the weather. Jacobs said that in the summer heat, some yard sale attendees can become quickly dehydrated. Stevens said the weather may change suddenly, so be sure to bring rain gear and stay cool.
The National Weather Service predicts dry conditions in Frankfort during the sale, with high temperatures in the upper 80s each day.