ASHLAND — Bill Miranda Jr. was part of “The Greatest Generation” and a World War II hero who was awarded a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars for his service that included being part of the Omaha Beach invasion on D-Day.
Mr. Miranda died at the age of 96 from complications of coronavirus last week. That was only the end of his story.
He was a founding Little League coach in his hometown, was a good husband and father who raised three sons and worked more than four decades in the steel factory in town
Richard Miranda, one of his three sons, doesn’t want his father remembered only for being a victim or a mere statistic of the horrendous COVID-19. His dad was more than a footnote to a disease that has gripped this country like nothing since WWII.
“He was more than that,” said Richard. “He was a father and a hero.”
His hometown of Ashland, Kentucky would agree with that assessment of Bill Miranda. Hero seems to fit him well.
Richard Miranda was listening to Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conference the day he announced the death of a “96-year-old from Boyd County” that happened to be his father. It wasn’t unlike what Gov. Beshear did on any other night when he mentions the age and location of someone who has died because of the virus.
It’s a grim reminder to the governor’s listening audience of the severity of COVID-19, which is no respecter of age, gender or race. As of Saturday night, 94 had died from the disease in the state.
Understanding that Gov. Beshear can’t possibly mention everyone by name, it is a shame that so many are regarded as a coronavirus statistic. They all have a story and many are inspiring ones. They are mothers and fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers, Little League coaches and war heroes, a brother or a sister, a good neighbor or friend.
Mr. Miranda was a lot of that and more.
He was only about two months past his 20th birthday on June 6, 1944, when he was one of thousands of U.S. soldiers who were part of the bloody Normandy invasion on D-Day that altered the course of World War II. There were more than 2,400 casualties at Omaha on June 6 but, by the end of the day, they had landed 34,000 American troops in history’s biggest amphibious invasions. Richard said that it wasn’t until late in life that his father shared much about it with anybody.
“A lot of them never talked,” Richard said, referring to veterans who were part of the attack. “Up until the last nine years, me and Dad got closer and closer and closer. Finally, he started telling me some stuff. He was wounded in Europe and awarded the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.”
Richard said his father carried the Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) when they landed on the beaches. Each Army squad had one automatic rifle — a machine gun like the one Bonnie and Clyde may have used — and the enemy knew it. They did what they could to take out the soldiers carrying those weapons as quickly as possible.
“He’s the target of them. He’s the one pinning their heads down,” his son said. “The automatic weapon is what they tried to do first. He survived that. Because his weapon was so important, he had people behind him carrying ammo. That weapon was important to the squad and platoon.”
Mr. Miranda returned to Ashland after the war, got married and worked 44 years at Armco Steel before retiring. He was married twice — once for 32 years to Marie and a second time for 16 years to Carla Jo — and buried two wives. He loved them both very much, his son said.
“He was married for 32 years to my mom who passed away in 1978,” Richard said. “A couple of years later, Dad came to my house. He said, ‘What do you think if I started seeing somebody else?’ He had to get my approval. I said, ‘Dad, Mom would want you to be happy.’ So my dad remarried. He was married to her for 16 years and she passed away.”
His mother was buried in the Ashland cemetery and Mr. Miranda had his second wife buried beside her in a plot that had been reserved for him. He arranged to be cremated when he died and have his ashes spread over the two women he loved. His services will be when the coronavirus subsides, Richard said.
As a strapping 31-year-old steelworker in 1955, he was one of eight men chosen to be one of the first coaches in the inaugural Little League season in Ashland in 1955. They were all good men and most of them had semi-professional playing experience. Mr. Miranda didn’t but he was friends with the men who did, so he got the call, too.
He turned out to be a winning choice. He was an outstanding coach who taught the game well and treated the boys with respect. Mr. Miranda was good to his players, even when they made mistakes. He drafted by talent, not by social and economic standing in the community.
“Dad always looked for the guy who people turned their back on,” his son said. “When it came to the Little League draft, it didn’t matter if they were black, white or red. He didn’t care. He didn’t have that (racial bias) in him.”
It was a time in the world when all things weren’t equal. Ashland had separate water fountains in the public park for blacks and whites. But Mr. Miranda never let the color of skin impress him one way or the other. If a boy wanted to play baseball, he would coach him.
His players were devoted to him and loved his aggressive style of baseball. Mr. Miranda could hold his own against the more baseball savvy coaches who he went up against in the league. His teams won a lot more than they lost and were always competitive.
Roger Robinson played in the inaugural season as a 10-year-old and then for the next two seasons for the Yankees, who were Miranda’s team. He also lived next door to him later in life for many years on Hackworth Street.
“As a baseball coach, he was very knowledgeable,” Robinson said. “He was a very aggressive coach but very kind to kids. If you made a mistake, he’d kind of laugh and then tell you how to correct it. He would never berate you.”
Miranda’s players were devoted to him and played hard. It didn’t matter to him the social status of his players either. “Names” didn’t matter to him, but talent did.
“He knew talent,” Robinson said. “When I played for him, we had some of the best players in the city. He would always look for underprivileged kids that spent a lot of time outside on the sandlots. He knew they were the ones really interested in playing.”
Even when the games didn’t count and the neighborhood kids were choosing sides, Bill and his first wife, Marie, were going to be involved. His wife was the scorekeeper for the first year of Little League in Ashland.
“Bill was a real influence in the neighborhood with the kids,” Robinson said. “When I was growing up on Hackworth Street, we had 35 kids on this street. We always had a ballgame going on someplace and Bill was right in the middle of it.”
Mr. Miranda was also able to coach his three sons, Richard, Billy and Carl, who were all good athletes.
He led a good life and was driving until about a year ago when his health began failing, his son said. One of his hobbies was driving country roads. Richard said his father had county maps from all the surrounding areas and would drive for hours at a time.
Mr. Miranda bought a new truck in 2003 and when he turned it in about 18 months ago, he had logged more than 250,000 miles.
“He was still driving until July of last year,” Richard said. “He started having some falling issues and the doctor said it was best for him to quit driving.”
Mr. Miranda went to the VA in Huntington the first of April after his 96th birthday after not feeling well. He was tested for the coronavirus and it came back positive.
“You’re not allowed to go visit or anything like that,” Richard said. “Saturday I was over to cut my dad’s grass and they called me and said he was getting in pretty bad shape. The night before I got a report from doctors and nurses that his fever had broken. Then Saturday morning they’re telling me he was laboring for breath. He didn’t want to be on a respirator.”
Richard, who was a medic for 20 years in the service, said the labored breathing was “a sad, painful and scary way to go, gasping for your last breath. I told them if you had to intubate him, intubate him. One of the doctors called me and said, ‘If he survives this, he will be on a respirator the rest of his life.’ I said, ‘No, he doesn’t want that. Just make him comfortable.’’’
Richard said the VA was so good to his father and at informing him about all that was happening. “They’d call me every half hour,” he said. “Dad couldn’t have had better care.”
Although he was never able to say any goodbyes in person, Richard was very much at peace with his father’s passing.
“The last time I even said anything to him, the last thing he said to me was, ‘I love you son.’ I’ll be honest with you, I would have loved to have been there (at the end), but Dad was not there (mentally) because of the medicine that they had to give him. The memory that I’ll have is of the last thing he said to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.