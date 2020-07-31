Solid waste

Franklin County Solid Waste Management will resume Yard Waste Wednesdays at the road department, 100 Lewis Ferry Road, from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Participants are asked not to enter the office as there will be a signup table under a tent where the program waiver can be filled out. Those dropping off yard waste must unload their own vehicle, wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Acceptable items, which should not be bagged, include brush, limbs, tree sections, grass clippings and flowers. The road department does not accept tires, trash or hazardous waste.

The solid waste department is also gauging interest in a future giveaway of finished compost material, which would be made available to county residents in 10-20-pound burlap sacks. An information card describing how best to utilize the material and it’s nutrient content will be included.

Those interested in finished compost should fill out the form at https://forms.gle/4Th5uVRKiVWoXZTa6

