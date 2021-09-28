On Monday evening in a unanimous vote, the City of Frankfort’s Board of Commissioners and Mayor Wilkerson voted in favor of leasing the former Frankfort Plant Board building on Second Street to Yes Arts for a public-facing community arts center.
Yes Arts Board Chair Joanna Hay said “the timing for the Yes Arts Center at City Hall couldn’t be better. It is sure to be a keystone in the revitalization of the Second Street corridor, providing community arts activities in the heart of Frankfort: a dream come true.”
Yes Arts (formerly known as Hands Healing HeArts) was founded in 2016, the year after artist Doris Thurber’s daughter, Maya, died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose.
Thurber and fellow Frankfort artists Joanna Hay and Jennifer Zingg launched what is now the Yes Arts Recovery program in partnership with Franklin County Drug Court. Kentucky Foundation for Women, Kentucky Social Welfare Foundation, Snowy Owl Foundation and the Kentucky Arts Council were early supporters of the initiative.
In 2018, Yes Arts added youth art classes, camps and workshops open to any child in the community with the goal of providing quality arts instruction and strong mentorships. With a mission of “mobilizing the power of community and the arts to disrupt the cycle of addiction,” Yes Arts Center at Frankfort City Hall will continue to forge innovative approaches that draw on evidence-based public health practices.
“Our plan for the new space is a vibrant community arts center in the heart of downtown where people of all ages come together to create, grow and learn,” explained Yes Arts Executive Director Elle Travis.
“The beauty of this new location is a wealth of space with separate classrooms for each of our programs: youth and recovery programs, adult programs, artists training and exhibits. The front foyer of the building will be the Board of Commissioners’ Art Gallery, a space dedicated to displaying student showcases and other local artwork.”
Thurber agreed.
"The acquisition of a building for a dedicated arts & maker's space has long been a goal for not only the Yes Arts team, but also for the community at large. It is thrilling to see this idea come to fruition,” she stated. “It has been a great privilege for me to witness the evolution of the original Hands Healing HeArts into the ever expanding organization called Yes Arts, which is focused on prevention and recovery; this in memory of my daughter Maya and countless others.”
Yes Arts expects the building will be ready for programs and events starting in 2022.
Yes Arts officials thanked the program’s title sponsor, WesBanco, and the many amazing donors over the years who have contributed to helping say YES to ART!
For more information and to get involved, visit http://www.yesarts.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.