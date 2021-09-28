On Monday evening in a unanimous vote, the City of Frankfort’s Board of Commissioners and Mayor Wilkerson voted in favor of leasing the former Frankfort Plant Board building on Second Street to Yes Arts for a public-facing community arts center. 

Yes Arts Board Chair Joanna Hay said “the timing for the Yes Arts Center at City Hall couldn’t be better. It is sure to be a keystone in the revitalization of the Second Street corridor, providing community arts activities in the heart of Frankfort: a dream come true.”

Old FPB building.JPG

Voters lined up outside the old Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street for the 2020 primary election in this State Journal file photo. The old FPB building will be used by Yes Arts.

Yes Arts (formerly known as Hands Healing HeArts) was founded in 2016, the year after artist Doris Thurber’s daughter, Maya, died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose.

Thurber and fellow Frankfort artists Joanna Hay and Jennifer Zingg launched what is now the Yes Arts Recovery program in partnership with Franklin County Drug Court. Kentucky Foundation for Women, Kentucky Social Welfare Foundation, Snowy Owl Foundation and the Kentucky Arts Council were early supporters of the initiative.  

In 2018, Yes Arts added youth art classes, camps and workshops open to any child in the community with the goal of providing quality arts instruction and strong mentorships. With a mission of “mobilizing the power of community and the arts to disrupt the cycle of addiction,” Yes Arts Center at Frankfort City Hall will continue to forge innovative approaches that draw on evidence-based public health practices. 

“Our plan for the new space is a vibrant community arts center in the heart of downtown where people of all ages come together to create, grow and learn,” explained Yes Arts Executive Director Elle Travis.

Yes Arts

“The beauty of this new location is a wealth of space with separate classrooms for each of our programs: youth and recovery programs, adult programs, artists training and exhibits. The front foyer of the building will be the Board of Commissioners’ Art Gallery, a space dedicated to displaying student showcases and other local artwork.”

Thurber agreed.

"The acquisition of a building for a dedicated arts & maker's space has long been a goal for not only the Yes Arts team, but also for the community at large. It is thrilling to see this idea come to fruition,” she stated. “It has been a great privilege for me to witness the evolution of the original Hands Healing HeArts into the ever expanding organization called Yes Arts, which is focused on prevention and recovery; this in memory of my daughter Maya and countless others.”

Yes Arts expects the building will be ready for programs and events starting in 2022. 

Yes Arts officials thanked the program’s title sponsor, WesBanco, and the many amazing donors over the years who have contributed to helping say YES to ART!

For more information and to get involved, visit http://www.yesarts.org

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription