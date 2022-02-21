Yes Arts on the move

Yes Arts is on the move since securing a new location at the old Frankfort Plant Board office at City Hall.
The non-profit, previously known as Hands Healing HeArts, moved from Shelby Street to City Hall in November. Since then, volunteers have been working to clean, paint and update the space. A paint party took place Saturday.
Yes Arts was established in 2019. The non-profit offers art programs for youth, adults and those in addiction recovery.
“Our mission is mobilizing the power of community and the arts to disrupt the cycle of addiction,” Executive Director Elle Travis said. Travis is also planning to expand programming to toddler-aged children as well.
With the new space, Travis is excited to offer even more programming, along with plenty of space to display local art.
“There will be track lighting in every room,” she said. “Like art galleries.”
The front lobby will be an art gallery, along with an area for trainings and educational programs. The room off of the front lobby will be called the Doris Thurber gallery, which will also serve as a room for recovery programs.
Thurber is the founding artist of the program. According to yesarts.org, a year and a half after Thurber’s daughter, Maya, died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose in February 2015, Thurber, along with fellow artists Joanna Hay and Jennifer Zingg, founded Hand Healing HeArts. The program partnered with Franklin County Drug Court and “guided participants through writing, visual art, theater and other creative processes to help give expression to their feelings, experiences and struggles,” according to the website.
Through growing support in the community, the non-profit expanded to include programing that addressed “recovery, prevention and resilience at all stages of the addiction cycle,” and in 2019, Hands Healing HeArts became Yes Arts.
“Sometimes people aren’t comfortable talking about things, but you can say a lot with art,” Travis said. Travis is also a recovering addict. According to her profile on yesarts.org, she developed an addiction to prescription opioid pain medication after a severe auto accident.
Other rooms in the space include Maya’s room, a quiet space that will have calm lighting and sensory activities. There is also a board room/meeting space and a youth art room.
Travis said with the new space, they will be able to expand their recovery programs. She hopes to add licensed counselors, art therapists and clinical services.
Travis has had close to 100 volunteers participate so far with cleaning and painting the space. She hopes to wrap up the work by the end of March, so they can start setting up the building. Travis said the building will continue to serve as an election site, so they want it to look nice when voters are in the building in May.
The front lobby will be where quarterly curator shows are displayed and they want to have the first show installed by Primary Election Day. The first artists will be Doris Thurber’s fiber arts and Don Blue’s stained glass art.
Travis plans to launch the Yes Arts summer programs June 1.
“This is something the community has needed for a long time,” Travis said. “There are so many artists in the community and (Yes Arts) is formed in a way that people can find artists and classes. We have so many artists who have something to give.”
To volunteer to help clean and paint the space, visit yesarts.org and follow the link to join a paint party. You can also sign up to volunteer by contacting Travis at 502-229-4686 or yesartsky@gmail.com.
