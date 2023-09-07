Adams captures intimate landscapes and experiments with panoramic composites and photomosaics, stitching together two or more images, according to a press release. Currently, she is working with circular images, inspired long ago by Emmet Gowin’s photographs in the round of the Italian landscape and by the round images of Chinese photographer Dalang Shao.
She began using the camera as a tool to capture and share the influences behind her woven work. That morphed into showing her photographs with her tapestries and then into solo exhibitions of her photography starting with the 2013 Louisville Photo Biennial.
"Aboveground," a selection of images about the land and landscape, celebrates what Joseph Campbell called “the rapture of being alive,” an awareness and appreciation for living close to the land, intimately connected to the mysteries and colors of the natural world.
Yes Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization offering therapeutic arts services to people in recovery, as well as substance use prevention arts programming for youth through mobilizing the power of community and the arts to disrupt the cycle of addiction. The Yes Arts galleries feature rotating exhibits of local and regional artists.
This show includes two galleries of photographic work and a small gallery of various kinds of fiber work (handwoven, felted and botanical prints on paper and silk).
To help support the work of Yes Arts, Adams is donating 50% of all sales to Yes Arts.
A closing reception for Adams' exhibit will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. The event will include music by John Harrod and Tona Barkley. There will also be a poetry reading by Jonathan Greene from his new book, "Going Through It," published by Broadstone Books.
Brown bag lunches with Adams and Greene will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 29 and Oct. 27. Bring your own lunch.
Open gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays and by appointment.
Adams lives in Frankfort on a Kentucky River farm in the floodplain with poet, book designer and publisher, Jonathan Greene. Adams, long recognized as a fiber artist, began exhibiting her photographs with her tapestries in 2003.
Her solo and group photography shows have been featured during the Louisville Photo Biennial since 2013. She is an exhibiting member of the reincarnated Lexington Camera Club.
Louisville Photo Biennial is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization now in its 24th year producing a collaborative biannual festival celebrating the medium of photography through exhibitions, workshops and other programming. The organization's mission is to expand appreciation of photography as an art form, to encourage visual literacy through photography as a documentary tool and a powerful medium for storytelling and to create meaningful dialogue throughout Kentucky and Indiana.
