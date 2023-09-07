MEDITATION ROCK

This photo by Frankfort artist Dobree Adams is called "Meditation Rock." (Photo by Dobree Adams)

 DOBREE ADAMS

As part of the Louisville Photo Biennial, local artist Dobree Adams will display her photography at Yes Arts, 317 W. Second St., through Nov. 17. An opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Adams captures intimate landscapes and experiments with panoramic composites and photomosaics, stitching together two or more images, according to a press release. Currently, she is working with circular images, inspired long ago by Emmet Gowin’s photographs in the round of the Italian landscape and by the round images of Chinese photographer Dalang Shao.

Dobree Adams.jpg

Dobree Adams (Photo submitted)

