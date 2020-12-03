Negotiations between the City of Frankfort and the YMCA of Central Kentucky are ongoing, as a proposed $2.5 million gift from the city to the organization for a new downtown facility has yet to be finalized.
The YMCA's leader seems confident of the organization’s likelihood of securing the large sum from the city and raising another $5 million to $6 million needed to construct a new building on downtown Frankfort’s currently vacant Parcels B and C, the former Capital Plaza land that a developer wants to fill with mixed-use commercial and residential.
The land is set to be developed by CRM Companies and Hazard-based owner Marty Johnson, who was the sole bidder for the nearly 12-acre property that was owned by the state until last year. Johnson paid $1,000 in exchange for promising to develop the land in accordance with the Downtown Frankfort Master Plan and a state requirement for a new parking garage.
Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky, said she believes all parties want to ensure that the YMCA continues to have a downtown presence.
“The city wants us to be a part of this development; the developer, I believe, really wants us to be a part of it; we want to be a part of it,” Anderson said. “We’re all trying really hard to get there; we just had a rude interruption with the pandemic, which has just slowed everything down.”
Anderson said conversations about local fundraising to eventually get to the estimated $7.5 million to $9 million price tag — a figure based on estimates from a year ago — were underway before the pandemic started in March.
“We had just started the major gifts work on fundraising in Frankfort by having preliminary meetings with individuals in the community who might have the capacity and interest to give a major gift, or who could help us identify sources of major gifts,” Anderson said. “Those are the conversations we hope to resume early in 2021. We had not begun a community phase of the campaign prior to the COVID disruption.”
Anderson did not share how much funding the YMCA of Central Kentucky has raised, if any, for a new YMCA downtown. She added that the city’s $2.5 million would be a “cornerstone” gift for future fundraising.
“It is essential to helping us raise major dollars from other large potential donors,” she said.
Anderson said that after the potential $2.5 million city donation, the YMCA would still need to raise $5 million to $6 million.
“We’re very committed to giving this our best effort to make the YMCA a part of that new development,” Anderson said. “… I realize that we have to all be patient. There are a lot of moving parts to that project.”
The pandemic severely affected the Y’s finances, she said, citing the impact on membership numbers and the volume of programs offered.
City Attorney Laura Ross said that an updated draft document, the original version of which included a 2025 construction deadline for the new building and required the Y to raise “sufficient funds” from other sources in order to secure the city money, will be presented at the city’s next work session this month.
Of the initial draft agreement, Ross said that the city “may have a couple of details left to work out, but the majority of it should stay the same.”
Anderson said her pitch for the YMCA’s continued presence in downtown Frankfort is simple: It encourages a greater sense of community in the area than a "corporate gym" would, among other benefits.
“What differentiates the Y from any old gym is the fact that we work on relationships. We try to know our members, to make them part of a bigger community,” Anderson said. “The Y is mission-based, and it’s not a corporate gym, so much of the funds we earn go back to support individuals in the community. Y’s really can be very important hubs, and they can be designed to be what that community needs.”
Anderson said that ultimately the Y’s future in Frankfort hinges on "whether the community can rally and help us find the resources to do it.”
