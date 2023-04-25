Children ages 2-12 are invited to participate in the Frankfort YMCA’s free kids’ fun run on Saturday, May 6 as part of the governor’s annual Downtown Derby Celebration in Frankfort.

YMCA logo.png

The Derby Celebration and YMCA Derby Dash events are free to the community.

