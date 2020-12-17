Questions about the future of the YMCA in downtown continue, as the Frankfort City Commission — which is discussing a $2.5 million gift to the organization to aid its fundraising efforts — discussed whether or not the YMCA would be able to live up to the facility it once projected it could build.
Chief among city leaders questioning the city’s pending $2.5 million gift to the YMCA of Central Kentucky was Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, the only current member returning for next year’s commission. She said the size of the gift “did not sit well” with her given what little the city has heard from the YMCA since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion began during the commission’s agenda item meant to review the latest draft agreement between the city and the YMCA that City Attorney Laura Ross drew up for the commission.
The draft agreement indicates that the city would gift the YMCA five $500,000 increments, paid out annually, starting when construction of a downtown facility on the now-vacant Parcel B. Those payments are contingent upon three things: The YMCA raising “adequate funds” — total cost of construction is estimated to be around $9 million — construction beginning by July 1, 2023, and construction ending by end of year 2024.
An extra clause recently added to the agreement indicated that if the YMCA were to reduce the size of their planned facility, the city would proportionally reduce its commitment to the YMCA.
Several commissioners indicated that they support the YMCA’s construction if it were to keep its previous projections concerning building size and amenities. A primary concern was the originally-proposed size of 30,000 square feet.
As of yet, YMCA of Central Kentucky CEO/President Paula Anderson can’t assure that. When asked if the organization was still committed to a 30,000-square-foot facility if Frankfort were to hold true to its $2.5 million gift, Anderson deflected.
“Ultimately, the size of the facility will depend on community support for the project,” Anderson wrote. “The city’s generous support for the project gives us an important building block, but we still have to raise the balance needed to proceed and we need to make sure the project is sustainable for the long-term.”
The 30,000-square-foot number was the last presented proposal for the facility in February, which several commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting said they believed was still in the cards for the project.
On Tuesday, Waldridge asked for more information on the YMCA and pushed for the city to re-think its potential commitment.
“I just think the $2.5 million is a ridiculous amount of money when we don’t know what they’re going to give us,” Waldridge said. “… Even if we can get a new YMCA, the size of that YMCA actually matters to Frankfort. It’s for that growth that we’re looking to have in the next few years. Frankfort needs state of the art.”
Commissioner Scott Tippett echoed some of Waldridge’s concerns, urging city staff to continue to push the YMCA for a “first-class” facility.
“If we can’t have some assurances, I don’t think we’re bound to give the $2.5 million,” Tippett said. “If staff can communicate with the folks who are wanting to do the fundraising and build the YMCA, and if they can give us and the next commission assurances that it’s a first-class facility, then it’s full steam ahead. With what little time I have left, I would not be for anything that would disappoint the community.”
As for size, Anderson said that the YMCA was “reviewing the city’s request to scale their financial commitment to the size of the facility.”
Waldridge also mentioned that she believes the city should consider bonding the money it has budgeted for a YMCA and putting it towards the potential construction of a facility of its own that might serve a similar purpose.
In a previous interview, Anderson said that a major selling point for having a YMCA as opposed to another similar facility in downtown was its focus on community as well as its built-in infrastructure for programming and design of the facility, among other perks that come with being part of a large network of community centers.
Anderson acknowledged the possibility that the city might opt to build a facility of its own, but also highlighted that negotiations will turn a fresh page with four of five members of the city commission set to be replaced in 2021.
“There are a number of ways to work in partnership to achieve our mutual goal of providing services for the citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County,” Anderson said. “We are absolutely open to exploring all avenues. It’s understandable that a new mayor and council want to fully understand and review the proposed project. I look forward to working with them to find the right solution for the city, the community and the Y.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.