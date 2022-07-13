The YMCA of Central Kentucky announced Wednesday that it is conducting market research among Frankfort residents in order to assess the city's needs and support for a new YMCA facility downtown. 

The study will be conducted by FourSquare Research Inc. out of Atlanta and will include qualitative and quantitative research, demographic information about the community, membership interest as well as what programs and services the community needs and is willing to support.

YMCA offers financial assistance for those affected by partial government shutdown

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is conducting a study to assess Frankfort's need and support for a facility downtown. (file photo)

“Input from residents is critical to properly assess the needs of the Frankfort community. This study will provide data to help us determine our next steps in Frankfort,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the organization's Central Kentucky branch. 

Results of the survey will be complete later this summer. Residents who receive a survey link or phone call from FourSquare Research Inc. are encouraged to participate in this process.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription