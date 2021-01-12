The YMCA of Central Kentucky has announced a free six-week reset challenge designed to re-energize the spirit, mind and body starting Monday, Feb. 1.
“Now, more than ever before we need to recharge and refocus,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s caused isolation many have never experienced. No matter what circumstances challenged you last year, it’s a brand-new year and this challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself or as a family.”
The reset challenge includes six weeks of motivation, workouts and accountability and is free for everyone.
Starting on Friday, participants can opt-in to the free challenge by texting RESET to 877-799-6220. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge that will begin Feb. 1. Participants will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. Those participating in the reset challenge will be able to attend any YMCA of Central Kentucky location for one day each week to enjoy swimming, working out and a variety of classes. Photo ID and health screening are required upon visiting.
Free YMCA live and on-demand classes will be available including ZumbaÒ, Yoga, HIIT and many more. Programming is also available for children. The first 500 registrations, you will receive a free reset fitness kit at the start of the challenge.
“Everyone’s schedules have been disrupted due to the pandemic. We wanted to give people an easy way to think about their health and wellness again, do something to get started on that journey and receive the motivation and support from others to achieve goals and feel better and stronger,” added Anderson.
Visit the website ymcacky.org/reset-challenge to learn more about the free challenge.
