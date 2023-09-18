We have all heard them — usually before we see them — vehicles with modified exhausts that are often so loud you can feel it in your chest.
One local reader, who had perhaps heard one too many of these noisy vehicles roar down his street, questioned the legality of aftermarket devices.
There are three entries in the Kentucky Revised Statutes that address vehicle noise.
KRS 189.020 basically says vehicles should be equipped so as to make a minimum noise, smoke and other nuisance.
KRS 189.140 specifically addresses mufflers requiring a “suitable and efficient” one on every motor vehicle with an internal-combustion, steam or air motor.
“No person while on a highway shall operate a motor vehicle with the muffler cut out or removed,” the statute adds. “No cutout shall be so arranged or connected as to permit its operation or control by the driver of any motor vehicle while in position for driving.”
KRS 224.30-190 prohibits the modification of an exhaust system of a motor vehicle or off-road vehicle in a way that amplifies or increases the noise emitted higher than the muffler that was original to the vehicle.
While the statutes include sound regulations, there are no set limits on how loud mufflers (or sound systems) can be.
Technically, loud exhausts also fall under the City of Frankfort noise ordinance which defines public disturbance noises as “frequent, repetitive or continuous sounds in connection with the starting, operation, repair, rebuilding or testing of any motor vehicle, motorcycle, off-highway vehicle or internal combustion engine within a residentially zoned area, so as to unreasonably disturb or interfere with the peace, comfort and repose of others.”
However, a State Journal analysis found that in the past 5½ years only five people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on an inadequate silencer (muffler) charge, which is a traffic violation.
The most recent person was indicted on Sept. 5. Before that the charge had not been filed in circuit court since June 23, 2020. There was also one instance in 2019 and two in 2018.
