With less than a week until the general election, several candidates for local office were shaking hands and providing literature to fans as they headed through the gates at Sower Field in Bellepoint Friday as the Frankfort Panthers and Western Hills Wolverines squared off on the gridiron.

This — along with reports that one candidate was campaigning in the pickup lines while parents and guardians were waiting for their children at area schools last week — led to numerous readers questioning the legality of soliciting for votes on school property.

103122 Sower Field

One of the entrances to Sower Field is shown in this photo taken on Monday. At Friday night's football game between Frankfort and Western Hills several local candidates were on hand to meet and greet voters. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

