One of the entrances to Sower Field is shown in this photo taken on Monday. At Friday night's football game between Frankfort and Western Hills several local candidates were on hand to meet and greet voters. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
With less than a week until the general election, several candidates for local office were shaking hands and providing literature to fans as they headed through the gates at Sower Field in Bellepoint Friday as the Frankfort Panthers and Western Hills Wolverines squared off on the gridiron.
This — along with reports that one candidate was campaigning in the pickup lines while parents and guardians were waiting for their children at area schools last week — led to numerous readers questioning the legality of soliciting for votes on school property.
The State Journal asked Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock about the practice.
“The only time we can control anyone campaigning (location) is on election day, when live elections are being held,” he stated.
Per KRS 117.235 (3), no one is permitted to electioneer within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place on election day.
The statute goes on to define electioneering as “the displaying of signs, the distribution of campaign literature, cards, or handbills, the soliciting of signatures to any petition, or the solicitation of votes for or against any bona fide candidate or ballot question in a manner which expressly advocates the election or defeat of the candidate or expressly advocates the passage or defeat of the ballot question, but shall not include exit polling, bumper stickers affixed to a person's vehicle while parked within or passing through a distance of one hundred (100) feet of any entrance to a building in which voting is conducted, private property as provided in subsection (7) of this section, or other exceptions established by the State Board of Elections through the promulgation of administrative regulations under KRS Chapter 13A.”
