It happened during a Labor Day cookout at East Frankfort Park in September 2019. Anthony Hendrix Jr., 25, was shot at least 10 times during a celebration where Kentucky State University students were marking the unofficial end of summer and a day off classes. He was pronounced dead at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Frankfort police charged 31-year-old Justin Cromer with murder, a capital offense, on Oct. 29, 2019, and in February 2022, a 12-person Franklin Circuit Court jury acquitted him.

090419_Shooting02_ce.jpg

Crime tape crosses the back entrance to East Frankfort Park off Bonnycastle Drive in this State Journal file photo.
