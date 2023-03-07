Called communal roosts, both black and turkey vultures gather in large numbers in Kentucky from October through March. When roosts are found in inconvenient areas, such as near houses or businesses, the waste buildup under the trees can create a real nuisance.

The birds get a bad rap but, as nature’s cleaning crews, they are quite beneficial to have around. Vultures are scavengers, who are willing to rid the ground of carcasses that could otherwise spread diseases, parasites and bacteria and make our habitats healthier.

Black vultures

Black vultures are known to roost in Kentucky between October and March. (Photo courtesy of Kentucky Dept. of Fish & Wildlife)

