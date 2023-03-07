Called communal roosts, both black and turkey vultures gather in large numbers in Kentucky from October through March. When roosts are found in inconvenient areas, such as near houses or businesses, the waste buildup under the trees can create a real nuisance.
The birds get a bad rap but, as nature’s cleaning crews, they are quite beneficial to have around. Vultures are scavengers, who are willing to rid the ground of carcasses that could otherwise spread diseases, parasites and bacteria and make our habitats healthier.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, it is illegal to kill a vulture without a permit. However, it is not against the law to harass vultures away from residential and industrial areas by starting a disturbance regime, which includes making loud noises at sunset (when the birds are arriving at the roost) for several nights in a row, with the intent of getting them to move to a place where they are safer.
“Loud noises or other disturbances should be used to prevent the birds from becoming comfortable at the site from approximately ½ hour prior to sunset until ½ hour after sunset,” the fish and wildlife website states, adding that if the roost is small — less than 50 birds — spraying a hose in addition to noise might make the vultures uncomfortable enough to choose a new site.
Large roosts of 50 birds or more may require pyrotechnics as a scare tactic for one to two weeks straight.
One State Journal reader — who noticed what he called an increase in the number of vultures in the area — questioned what, if anything, is being done by city and county government to combat the problem.
City Clerk Chermie Maxwell told the newspaper that last month the city received a few complaints about black buzzards or vultures.
“The city is not equipped to handle wildlife issues,” City Manager Laura Hagg said, adding that a few residents have also had problems with coyotes.
“However, we recommend calling the local field office for U.S. Fish & Wildlife at 502-695-0468 to see if they can help you out.”
Franklin County Deputy Judge-Executive Jack Kennedy said another good source for questions about vulture roost management is the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources at 1-800-858-1549.
On the plus side, vultures will naturally disperse in mid-March when they will return to their breeding grounds to nest, per Fish & Wildlife. Disturbance efforts may need to be re-implemented when autumn rolls around to avoid re-establishment of the roost.
