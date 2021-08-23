082321 You Asked - Private signs

A private sign advertising a local farm was deemed illegal by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

A reader questioned the legality of a sign for a local farm that was attached to signage for Cove Spring Park on U.S. 127 North.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), private signs are not permitted on state right-of-way unless a permit has been obtained from the local highway district.

Shelli Venable, a spokesperson for KYTC District 5 — which includes Franklin County, told The State Journal that the law governing illegal signs and other encroachments of state right-of-way is KRS 177.106(2).

“The pertinent part reads, ‘As used in this section, ‘encroachment’ means any improvement to land including but not limited to buildings, fences, ditches, embankments, driveways or signs or any change from the original contour of land …,” she explained.

Venable said there are numerous reasons why private signs are prohibited "including the potential for impairing line of sight for drivers, interference with mowing crews and distractions that can be posed for drivers. All are safety hazards."

A State Journal reporter observed the private sign advertising the local farm on Friday, but it had been taken down by Monday.

