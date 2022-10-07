Known as Old Lawrenceburg Road, the thoroughfare that links the Capitol parking garage and South Frankfort to the East-West Connector and runs adjacent to the Kentucky River, undoubtedly gets a lot of traffic.

One such motorist noticed what she called “a junkyard and an abandoned car lot” and questioned whether the “unsightly” lots, which she said “don’t speak well for our city,” are permitted.

100622 You Asked - Old Lawrenceburg Road

Machinery and other vehicles are parked at C C Moore Co., a local excavating and construction company, on Old Lawrenceburg Road Wednesday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

