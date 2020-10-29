You Asked: Holmes Street at Meagher Avenue

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will resurface a portion of Holmes Street from Meagher Avenue to U.S. 127 North in midsummer of next year. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

One Frankfort street that has taken a beating from the large trucks traveling to and from the site of the former Capital Plaza Tower during the construction of the Mayo-Underwood Building is Holmes Street — an artery that connects the city with U.S. 127 North.

Though the new state office building was completed nearly a year ago, the wear and tear caused to the road surface by heavy construction equipment remains an issue. A reader asked the newspaper if there are any plans to pave the street.

However, motorists hoping for a smooth ride down Holmes Street will have to wait until next summer. That is when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans on resurfacing the road, according to Stephanie Caros, KYTC District 5 public information officer.

“The project is from Meagher Avenue (mile marker 0.79) to U.S. 127 (mile marker 1.83),” she told The State Journal, adding that the pavement on that section of roadway is in poor condition.

Caros expects the project to start around mid-summer.

