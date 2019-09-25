Following the Labor Day shooting that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Cincinnati man at East Frankfort Park, a State Journal reader asked whether city parks are equipped with surveillance cameras.
According to Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens, several local parks have security cameras in certain locations.
“We have been working for a while now to add additional cameras to parks to provide better coverage to mainly parking lots, maintenance areas, shelters and other facilities,” he explained.
While he couldn’t disclose the specific locations of the cameras for security purposes, Pickens added that there is some coverage in the parks and staff is looking to expand it.
On Sept. 2, Anthony Hendrix, a former Kentucky State University football player, was shot multiple times while at a large holiday gathering at one of the park’s two pavilions. He was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Two other people suffered minor injuries from gunshot wounds.
The East Frankfort Park pavilion was rented by another former KSU football player Diego Lewis. However, the event was not sanctioned by the university, administrators said.
On Friday, the Frankfort Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Justin L. Cromer, 28, who also played football last fall at KSU, for his alleged involvement in the crime.
A sign near the entrance of East Frankfort Park states that the park is under surveillance. However, a reporter did not observe any cameras near the pavilion where the shooting occurred and Pickens could not elaborate on the locations of the security devices.
Following the incident, Mayor Bill May told The State Journal that city would take a look at the procedures and policies for renting space in public parks.
“Notify emergency management, fire and police and EMS anytime we are going to have a large gathering in the park, so that we can maybe increase patrols there or even put officers there for an event,” May added.