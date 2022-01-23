On Jan. 10 the Frankfort City Commission announced two charges of misconduct against Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who is accused of sending a graphic derogatory text message regarding a female police chief candidate during her interview for the position on Dec. 16.
A State Journal reader inquired as to whether legal action may brought against Thompson and/or the city commission as a result.
According to City Solicitor Laura Ross, the answer is yes.
“Any individual who feels they have a legal cause of action against either an individual or entity (i.e. the City) can bring litigation to resolve their complaint,” she said. “As with any litigation, a judge may have to make the final decision on the outcome of the complaint.
“I would like to emphasize as well that the City as an employer encourages any employee to reach out immediately with workplace concerns so that we can offer options and hopefully find solutions,” Ross added.
The text was sent to “individual A’s” phone then forwarded to “individual B’s” where it was observed by Ruthie Hall, the private citizen who signed an affidavit of the message’s content.
In the text message, Thompson accused the female candidate of engaging in sexual activities with officers that would have been under her supervision had she been appointed police chief.
Though The State Journal obtained a copy of the text message in question through an open records request, the newspaper has made the conscious decision not to print the exact wording due to its graphic content.
Following an executive session of the city commission on Jan. 10, Ross issued a statement with the two findings of misconduct against Thompson. They are sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners and the content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
“Based upon these findings, the Board of Commissioners have found that the referenced actions are sufficient to proceed with a removal hearing pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9) to seek your removal from the office of City Commissioner for misconduct,” Ross wrote.
Thompson originally denied sending the derogatory statement via text message in an email to city commission and executive staff before acknowledging that he had.
Later in the email Thompson stated that he was dissatisfied with the female police chief candidate because “she has previously acted in a manner that I believe was retribution in nature to a fellow officer that damaged his career along with many other officers” and “has some questionable life choices when it comes to her private love life that has involved other officers.”
“Further, this is not a reflection of who I am or what my morals and ethics are. I am humbly and strickenly sorry for saying those words and I hope that the Board of Commissioners can provide grace and mercy to me,” Thompson added.
