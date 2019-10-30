The Franklin County Humane Society has tons of newspaper on hand following a switch in paper recycling a few months ago.
A State Journal reader recently asked if the animal shelter has considered making a drop-off point at a place like the New Leash On Life thrift store on Broadway for old newspapers or other paper products.
“Those of us who were accustomed to recycling our papers would love to see them being put to use,” the reader said.
The recycling plant in Lexington announced in May that it would temporarily suspend paper recycling. Frankfort and Franklin County are among the locations that send recycling to the plant.
Humane Society Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary said that there isn’t much need for newspapers inside the shelter.
“Newspapers are primarily used in our Trap-Neuter-Release program,” Lowary said.
She said that the shelter’s storage area is full and it has a lot of newspaper on hand. More donations of paper products came in to the shelter for re-use following the change in recycling, and the Humane Society ran an ad early on seeking newspaper and got a great response, Lowary said.
As for taking donations at New Leash On Life, Lowary said that the store “does not have room” to take items for the shelter, just things that the store will sell.
While recycled paper is not something the shelter needs right now, other donations can be useful. Lowary said that the shelter is always in need of things like cat and dog chow, canned cat food, laundry detergent, non-clumping cat litter or bleach. The best way to get it to the shelter is to bring it directly to its building on Kentucky Avenue.
Other ways to help include volunteering at New Leash On Life or adopting a cat. Kerry said the shelter has “lots of cats” right now and feline adoption fees are $5.