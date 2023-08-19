Many people associate earthquakes with the western United States, but geological hazards — such as earthquakes, landslides and sinkholes — occur in Kentucky and cause millions of dollars in losses each year.

In fact, from December 1811 to February 1812 at least three large earthquakes — each estimated to have been between magnitude 7 and 8 — occurred in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is located in northeastern Arkansas, southwestern Kentucky, southeastern Missouri and northwestern Tennessee. The New Madrid Seismic Zone is the most seismically active area east of the Rocky Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

