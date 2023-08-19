Many people associate earthquakes with the western United States, but geological hazards — such as earthquakes, landslides and sinkholes — occur in Kentucky and cause millions of dollars in losses each year.
In fact, from December 1811 to February 1812 at least three large earthquakes — each estimated to have been between magnitude 7 and 8 — occurred in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is located in northeastern Arkansas, southwestern Kentucky, southeastern Missouri and northwestern Tennessee. The New Madrid Seismic Zone is the most seismically active area east of the Rocky Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
During that three-month span in the early 1800s, the earthquakes — which caused minor structural damage to cities as far away as Cincinnati and St. Louis and was felt all the way in Hartford, Connecticut, Charleston, South Carolina and New Orleans — destroyed numerous settlements along the Mississippi River, caused riverbank failures, landslides as well as the subsidence of large tracts of land in the river floodplain.
“One such uplift related to faulting near New Madrid, Missouri, temporarily forced the Mississippi River to flow backwards,” the USGS website states.
The July 27, 1980 Sharpsburg earthquake in Bath County — a magnitude 5.2 — is the strongest historic one recorded inside Kentucky’s borders. It is estimated that the earthquake caused $3 million in damage 38 miles away in Maysville.
With this in mind a State Journal reader asked whether seismic activity is monitored in the capital city.
Called the Kentucky Seismic and Strong-Motion Network (KSSMN), the Kentucky Geological Survey (KGS) via the University of Kentucky operates 22 permanent seismic and strong-motion stations as well as eight temporary seismic stations throughout the state.
The network has the capability to monitor any earthquake with a magnitude greater than 2 that occurs in the state and larger earthquakes in the central U.S.
The closest station to Frankfort is in Lexington. There are also stations in Stanton, Flemingsburg, West Liberty, Grayson, Hazard, Sonora, Mammoth Cave, Sacramento, Henderson, Morganfield, Salem, Land Between the Lakes, Paducah and Fulgham among others.
Over a one-year span from 2019-20, 14 recorded earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.1 to 2.9 occurred in Kentucky.
While there is no KSSMN station in Frankfort, seismologists from KGS were on hand and ready to measure how the implosion of the Capital Plaza Tower on March 11, 2018 affected the movement of the surrounding areas as well as those many miles away.
“Downtown Frankfort is developed within active and abandoned river channels and lies mostly on silt- and clay-rich fluvial material with minor amounts of locally derived sand and gravel; it is underlain by the Tyrone Limestone or members of the Lexington Limestone at normal stream pool level,” a description in the KGS’ report states.
Prior to the implosion, a team from KGS, which included Seth Carpenter, Zhenming Wang and Andrew Holcomb, set up three strong-motion accelerometers and high-speed cameras in different directions and distance from the tower. Similar to seismometers, strong-motion accelerometers record ground acceleration.
Carpenter was in the front yard of a home on Kentucky Avenue. A second station was located on a rocky site behind the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet building and the third was approximately 420 meters from the tower, across the railroad tracks in downtown Frankfort.
The seismologists recorded the entire sequence from the moment the tower was detonated, collapsed and settled. In particular, they were interested in absolute ground motions and the comparison between rock and soil sites, also called site effect, in the Kentucky River Valley.
After initially interpreting the data from the three stations — one on bedrock and two on Kentucky River Valley sediment, it was determined that some natural ground motion — or resonance — occurred as well as movement caused by the implosion. Another temporary station in northern Franklin County approximately 2½ miles from the tower also detected ground motion.
According to the KGS report, the most significant ground motion was caused by the collapse of the 388-foot tall, 28-story building. The detonation of the explosive charges also produced ground movement, but not quite as much.
Following a sequence of 10 detonation charges, the collapse of the tower began when the southeast side of the ground floor support caved in.
“Energy from the initiation of the collapse generated seismic waves that were observed at all recording stations,” the report adds. “As the ground floor or foundation gave way, which lasted just over one second, the remainder of the tower impacted the ground over approximately six seconds, which inducted the largest observed ground motions.”
The report indicates that modified Mercalli intensity, which is an estimated measure of the severity of shaking from seismic waves in terms of typical experiences by humans and how infrastructure responds, were recorded as I and II or very low.
Basically, the intensities were low enough that shaking from the event was not likely felt by humans and unlikely caused damage to the built-environment.
However, recordings of the implosion observed the response of the valley sediments to seismic waves.
“This also suggests that in the event of a nearby strong earthquake, shaking would be expected to be amplified in downtown Frankfort,” the report says.
