Currently, Frankfort Regional Medical Center is not requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the hospital does encourage coronavirus vaccines, spokesman Brad Wands told The State Journal. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
The number of coronavirus patients continues to strain many short-staffed Kentucky healthcare systems and several hospitals in the state are now requiring staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
One reader inquired about whether Frankfort Regional Medical Center is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of vaccinations healthcare staff are required to have.
“At this time, our colleagues are not required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but we highly encourage our employees and the public to consider vaccination to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe,” explained FRMC spokesman Brad Wands.
He said the hospital’s parent company, HCA Healthcare, will review the details of President Joe Biden’s plan and respond accordingly as it has done in states with vaccination mandates.
On Thursday, Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for nearly 100 million Americans — including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors. Under the mandate, employers with more than 100 workers and health care workers in facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — with no option to test out.
Wands added that HCA Healthcare helps to ensure a safe environment by following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
“… our infectious disease experts have been strongly encouraging vaccination as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus,” Wands told The State Journal.
“Additionally, our hospitals follow guidance outlined by the CDC regarding protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in our facilities, including universal masking for all colleagues, patients and visitors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.