A State Journal reader inquired about whether Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit housing organization, still has a local chapter.

“We did, but no more,” said Mary Shearer with Kentucky Habitat for Humanity (KyHFH). “But, KyHFH is a statewide organization and we have completed projects for veterans in Franklin County.”

Kentucky Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity works in all 50 states and more than 70 countries to construct or improve affordable homes for those in need. The new homeowners work with volunteers to build the houses.

Families are selected based on need, their willingness to work with the organization and their ability to repay the mortgage through an affordable payment plan, according to the Habitat for Humanity website.

“We currently have 35 affiliates in 51 Kentucky counties,” Shearer said.

Those affiliates include Sandy Valley (Pike County); Anderson County; Boyle County; Cave Run Area (Morgan, Menifee and Rowan counties); Habitat for Humanity in the Foothills (Wolfe County); Jessamine and Garrard County; Lexington; Lincoln County; Madison and Clark counties; Mercer County; Montgomery County; Scott and Bourbon counties; Shelby County; Woodford; Bowling Green/ Warren County; Fulton and Hickman counties; Glasgow/Barren County; Hardin County; Henderson; Hopkins County; Hopkinsville/Christian County; Marshall County; Meade County; Metro Louisville; Murray and Calloway counties; My New Kentucky Home (Washington, Marion and Nelson counties; Ohio County; Owensboro/Daviess County; Paducah/McCracken County; Pulaski County; Simpson County; Spencer County; Union County; and Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

“I am hoping in the near future we may be able to merge some counties so that we do serve Franklin County,” Shearer added.

For more information about Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, visit kyhabitat.org/

